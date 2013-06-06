* 10-year bond yield unchanged at 7.21 pct * Rupee falls to 57/dollar in session, close to record lows * Govt raises gold import duty by a third By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, June 6 Indian government bond yields ended flat on Thursday, with a falling rupee adding to concerns that foreign investors may pare some of their holdings after their strong buying in recent months. Foreign institutional investors net sold $2.2 billion through 11 consecutive sessions as of June 5, data from the capital market regulator showed. Still, they remain net buyers of $3.5 billion so far this year. The selling came as markets pared back expectations the Reserve Bank of India would cut interest rates again at its policy review in mid-June following recent hawkish comments on retail inflation and current account deficit from Governor Duvvuri Subbarao. The rupee also slid on Thursday, falling to 57 to a dollar in early trades, and is fast approaching a record low of 57.32 hit in late June last year. Bond dealers are expected to shift their focus to May trade data to get clues about the current account deficit. April factory and May inflation data will also be closely watched. "With the rupee weakening and the CAD remaining wide, we expect RBI to focus on external stability over domestic growth... which means that rate cuts, if any, are pushed back," said Arvind Chari, fixed income fund manager at Quantum Asset Management. Yields on the 7.16 percent 2023 bond, which Reuters considers as the new 10-year benchmark, ended flat at 7.21 percent. The old benchmark 10-year bond yield also ended unchanged at 7.41 percent. Total volumes were less than average at 392.05 billion rupees. Whether the RBI would cut rates after easing the repo rate by 75 bps this year is sparking market debate. The government and the central bank have been trying to arrest the country's current account deficit by raising taxes on gold imports by a third and putting more curbs on imports. Subbarao has said the current account deficit will be a key barometer in the central bank's monetary policy decisions. Analysts also warn the rate cuts so far have not led to lower borrowing rates, leading to talk about whether the central bank should focus on buying debt through open market operations (OMOs) or via lowering the cash reserve ratio (CRR), or the cash deposits that must be held with it. "RBI needs to focus on transmission than rate cuts and that can be done through liquidity supports: CRR and OMO," Chari said. The RBI will buy up to 70 billion rupees of bonds on Friday. Simultaneously, the government will sell 140 billion rupees of bonds as part of its borrowing programme. The longer-end five-year swap rate fell 3 bps to 6.88 percent. The one-year swap rate was unchanged at 7.16 percent. (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)