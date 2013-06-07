* 10-year bond yield rises 3 bps to 7.24 pct * Rupee weakness continues to lead foreign funds to sell India debt * India cbank chief says high CAD could feed into weak rupee By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, June 7 Indian government bonds fell on Friday as a falling rupee and continued guard from the central bank chief on inflation further clouded hopes of a rate cut at the June monetary review. The rupee's sustained fall towards a record low has prompted foreign funds to pull out of Indian debt. Foreign institutional investors have been sellers of rupee debt for twelve consecutive sessions, selling over $2.5 billion. A weak rupee raises concerns about the funding of the current account deficit, which has been a key concern of the Reserve Bank of India. "Recent statements indicate the concern over CAD has not fully abated, which might indicate a pause in June before rate cuts begin in July," said Arvind Sampath, treasury head at Fullerton India Credit, which is owned by a unit of Singapore's state-owned Temasek Holdings Pte. "Further weak rupee might drive FIIs to offload holding in the hope of buying them cheaper and that is another of the dynamics currently in the market," Sampath added. India's central bank chief Duvvuri Subbarao warned that a high current account gap could feed into a weakening rupee and calibrating the monetary policy in such an environment was a challenge. The 7.16 percent 2023 bond yield, which Reuters considers as the new 10-year benchmark, ended 3 basis points higher at 7.24 percent. For the week, the 2023 bond yield was unchanged. The 10-year yield was down 20 bps because of the changeover to a new benchmark bond during the week. Total volumes on Friday were less than average at 317.85 billion rupees. The RBI bought 68.1 billion rupees of bond via open market operations on Friday. However, the RBI may pare down such bond purchases going ahead, several officials with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The longer-end five-year swap rate rose 4 bps to 6.92 percent. The one-year swap rate was 1 bp up at 7.17 percent. (Additional reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)