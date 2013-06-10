* 10-year bond yield rises 4 bps to 7.28 pct * April factory data, May trade and inflation watched By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, June 10 Indian government bonds fell for a fourth straight session on Monday as the rupee's fall to a record low raised concerns about inflation and the current account deficit, and clouded hopes of an interest rate cut at next week's monetary review. The Indian rupee slipped below 58 against the dollar on Monday, complicating the task of policymakers looking to revive an economy that grew at its slowest pace in a decade in 2012/13. Foreign investors have been net sellers of Indian debt recently, accounting for net sales of more than $2.5 billion in the previous 12 sessions over worries that a weaker rupee would dent returns. The selling has also come on the back of worries of a winding down of the U.S. quantitative easing, while a surge in U.S. Treasury 10-year yields since early May has reduced the yield differential with Indian debt. The finance ministry, the central bank and market regulators on Monday discussed loosening rules for investment by foreign sovereign wealth funds in response to the sharply falling rupee, but the meeting failed to sway the rupee. "The weakness in rupee also discouraged debt FIIs with outflows continuing from Indian debt markets. This resulted in weakness in bond markets as well," said Nagraj Kulkarni, senior rate strategist at Standard Chartered Bank. The 7.16 percent 2023 bond yield, which Reuters considers as the new 10-year benchmark, ended 4 basis points higher at 7.28 percent. The total volume on Monday was less than average at 310.65 billion rupees. Bond dealers are expected to shift their focus to May trade data to get clues about the current account deficit. April factory and May inflation data will also be closely watched. The rupee's movement on Monday also influenced the course of OIS rates. The longer-end five-year swap rate jumped 11 basis points to 7.03 percent, its biggest percentage rise since Jan. 17. The one-year swap rate rose 6 bps to 7.23 percent, its biggest jump since Jan 16. (Editing by Jijo Jacob)