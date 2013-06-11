* 10-year bond yield rises 2 bps to 7.30 pct * Rupee hits record low again * April factory data, May trade and inflation watched By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, June 11 Indian government bonds fell for a fifth session on Tuesday as foreign investors continued to sell local debt with the rupee sliding to a record low and U.S. Treasury yields hitting their highest in more than a year, reducing the differential with domestic debt. Foreign investors have now been sellers for a 13th consecutive session, for a total of over $2.7 billion, as a weaker rupee would hit returns, while worries about an early rolldown in U.S. stimulus measures sent U.S. 10-year yields to their highest since April 2012. The rupee's fall has also reignited concerns about inflation and the current account deficit, further scaling back hopes of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India at its policy review on June 17. Near-end interest rate swaps have hit their highest in over a month reflecting fading market expectations of a rate cut. Bond dealers are now focusing on May trade data, which is expected to show a wider trade gap compared with the previous month as gold imports surged during the month on cheaper imports. April factory and May inflation data will also be closely watched. "I am positive on inflation expectations, but not so sure about the May trade data. The movement on bonds will depend on the coming data points and rate-cut hopes," said Manish Wadhawan, head of interest rate trading at HSBC in Mumbai. The 7.16 percent 2023 bond yield, which Reuters considers as the new 10-year benchmark, ended 2 basis points (bps) higher at 7.30 percent. The total volume on Tuesday was at 470.65 billion rupees. Bond dealers have now become rupee watchers as the local currency has hit a series of life lows this week, falling 2.3 percent in two sessions. Sales in government debt by foreign investors are a particular worry given their strong buying earlier this year on the back government's moves to cut interest income taxes and simplify rules, had helped support bonds. The longer-end five-year swap rate ended flat at 7.03 percent. The one-year swap rate rose 1 bp to 7.24 percent. (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)