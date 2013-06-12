* 10-year bond yield rises 5 bps to 7.35 pct * May retail inflation at 9.31 pct By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, June 12 Indian government bonds extended falls for a sixth session on Wednesday as high retail inflation in May is seen virtually shutting the door on a rate cut next week, especially after a sliding rupee has reignited current account deficit concerns. India's annual consumer price inflation slowed for the third straight month in May to 9.31 percent, government data showed on Wednesday, but still remains well above the central bank's comfort level. While the Reserve Bank of India considers the wholesale price index as its main gauge of inflation, it is increasingly looking at consumer prices while making monetary policy. At the same time, April factory data showed that industrial output grew less than expected at 2 percent, but not slow enough to spur the RBI to cut rates on June 17. Expectations India may announce measures to attract foreign investments have also failed to curb selling. Foreign funds have pulled out over $3 billion from the debt market in the past two weeks on the rupee's fall and rising U.S. yields. "With revised IIP growth of March'13 coupled with higher CPI number, the probability of rate cut seems least likely on June 17 policy meet," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income analyst at AK Capital. The 7.16 percent 2023 bond yield, which Reuters considers as the new 10-year benchmark, rose 5 basis points (bps) to 7.35 percent. Yields have risen 11 bps this month as investors sharply pare expectations for a rate cut next week as a falling rupee raises concerns about inflation and the current account deficit, which the RBI has said would play a role in monetary policy. India is considering simplifying the allocations of government debt limits to foreign investors, including doing away with the current system of auctions, said a source with direct knowledge of the deliberations between the government and regulators. Interest rate swaps rose. The longer-end five-year swap rate gained 3 bps to 7.06 percent. The one-year swap rate rose 4 bps higher to 7.28 percent. (Editing by Anand Basu)