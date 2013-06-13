* 10-year bond yield ends 4 bps higher at 7.33 pct
* India raises foreign investment limit in debt by $5
billion
* Absence of any big bang announcement by finance minister
disappoints markets
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, June 13 Indian bonds fell on Thursday as
dealers chose to focus on the central bank's upcoming rate
decision, ignoring the government's move to allow foreigners to
invest more in rupee-denominated debt.
The absence of any big measures from the finance minister
such as announcements of an overseas bond sale to attract
inflows to boost rupee also damped sentiment, dealers said.
Late on Wednesday, India raised the investment limit for
foreign investors in government bonds by $5 billion to $30
billion with the additional limit being available for long-term
investors like sovereign debt funds and pension funds.
Bond dealers were however less enthused as foreign funds
have been heavy sellers in local debt as part of the Asia
wide-sell-off in bonds, having sold $3.7 billion over fifteen
consecutive sessions.
Already $6.2 billion of existing limits in government bonds
remain unutilised as on May 31, as per capital market regulator
data.
With the rupee weakness virtually ruling out the possibility
of a rate cut, the bond market will focus on the May wholesale
price index-based inflation data, which is the most widely used
gauge of inflation in the country.
India's headline inflation probably held near the central
bank's comfort level of 5 percent last month, giving it room to
ease policy, as commodity, food and fuel costs remained
moderate, a Reuters poll found.
Separately, a Reuters poll of 38 analysts showed an
overwhelming majority expects the central bank to hold rates on
Monday.
"Given the pace of currency weakness, RBI may not cut rates
this time. The central bank governor had warned of the impact of
high current account deficit and had said there was little room
to ease," said R. Sivakumar, head of fixed income group at Axis
Asset Management Co.
He, however, expects the RBI to ease rates substantially
over the course of the next one year if inflation remains
subdued.
The 7.16 percent 2023 bond yield, which
Reuters considers the new 10-year benchmark, ended 4 basis
points higher at 7.33 percent.
The longer-end five-year swap rate was 2
bps lower at 7.01 percent. The one-year swap rate
ended flat at 7.24 percent.
(Editing by Sunil Nair)