* 10-year bond yield ends 4 bps higher at 7.33 pct * India raises foreign investment limit in debt by $5 billion * Absence of any big bang announcement by finance minister disappoints markets By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, June 13 Indian bonds fell on Thursday as dealers chose to focus on the central bank's upcoming rate decision, ignoring the government's move to allow foreigners to invest more in rupee-denominated debt. The absence of any big measures from the finance minister such as announcements of an overseas bond sale to attract inflows to boost rupee also damped sentiment, dealers said. Late on Wednesday, India raised the investment limit for foreign investors in government bonds by $5 billion to $30 billion with the additional limit being available for long-term investors like sovereign debt funds and pension funds. Bond dealers were however less enthused as foreign funds have been heavy sellers in local debt as part of the Asia wide-sell-off in bonds, having sold $3.7 billion over fifteen consecutive sessions. Already $6.2 billion of existing limits in government bonds remain unutilised as on May 31, as per capital market regulator data. With the rupee weakness virtually ruling out the possibility of a rate cut, the bond market will focus on the May wholesale price index-based inflation data, which is the most widely used gauge of inflation in the country. India's headline inflation probably held near the central bank's comfort level of 5 percent last month, giving it room to ease policy, as commodity, food and fuel costs remained moderate, a Reuters poll found. Separately, a Reuters poll of 38 analysts showed an overwhelming majority expects the central bank to hold rates on Monday. "Given the pace of currency weakness, RBI may not cut rates this time. The central bank governor had warned of the impact of high current account deficit and had said there was little room to ease," said R. Sivakumar, head of fixed income group at Axis Asset Management Co. He, however, expects the RBI to ease rates substantially over the course of the next one year if inflation remains subdued. The 7.16 percent 2023 bond yield, which Reuters considers the new 10-year benchmark, ended 4 basis points higher at 7.33 percent. The longer-end five-year swap rate was 2 bps lower at 7.01 percent. The one-year swap rate ended flat at 7.24 percent. (Editing by Sunil Nair)