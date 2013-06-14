* 10-year bond yield ends 2 bps lower at 7.31 pct
* Headline inflation eases for fourth straight month
* RBI likely to hold rates on Monday - Reuters poll
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, June 14 Indian government bonds gained
on Friday, drawing comfort from easing inflation and a recovery
in the rupee, but hopes of a rate cut still remain dim at the
central bank's meeting on Monday.
Headline inflation slowed for a fourth straight month in May
to 4.7 percent, but the slide in the rupee has renewed concerns
about the current account deficit, while high retail inflation
is further clouding hopes of a rate cut.
Concerns also remain about foreign investors who have pulled
out $3.8 billion from the debt market over the past 16 sessions.
"Sluggish economic activity and benign inflation do make a
case for monetary easing. But a repo cut can only help in the
periphery," said Aniruddha Iyer, assistant vice president, fixed
income at Quant Capital.
The 7.16 percent 2023 bond yield, which
Reuters considers the new 10-year benchmark, ended 2 basis
points (bps) lower at 7.31 percent. For the week, it was 7
percent higher.
The RBI's meeting comes after central banks in the
Philippines and South Korea held rates this week amidst the
spike in global risk aversion.
Bond investors are also likely to watch movements in the
rupee, given that recent falls are believed to be spurring
selling from foreign investors worried about their potential
returns.
Interest rate swaps fell tracking improving liquidity and
easing inflation.
The longer-end five-year swap rate was 4
bps lower at 6.97 percent. The one-year swap rate
ended 3 bps down at 7.21 percent.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)