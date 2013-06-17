* India 10-yr bond yield ends down 6 bps at 7.25 pct
* Traders say cbank policy statement seen as less hawkish
* Lower-than-expected trade gap in May cheers market
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, June 17 Indian government bond yields
eased on Monday after the central bank was perceived to be less
hawkish about inflation in its statement, after keeping interest
rates on hold as widely expected.
The Reserve Bank of India said food prices and the falling
currency pose inflationary risks, and cited the risks of a
reversal of capital flows like the one that roiled emerging
markets and sent the rupee to a record low.
Traders said hopes of a sustained fall in inflation remain,
while the absence of the term "limited scope for further easing"
which has been seen in the last few policy statements is
perceived as a significant change from its previous aggressive
stance.
The RBI's next policy review is in July.
"The considerable fall (in yields) today is largely on the
back of the RBI policy tone, which is being seen as less hawkish
and has left a higher probability of rate cut towards July
policy," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income strategist at AK
Capital.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 6
bps at 7.25 percent after moving in a 7.23 to 7.34 percent range
during the session.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was at a moderate 624.3 billion rupees ($10.8 billion).
Bonds also benefited after India's trade deficit came
slightly below estimates, despite widening to a 7-month high in
May as gold imports surged, according to provisional data on
Monday.
Still, economists expect newly-announced measures to dampen
demand for the precious metal in coming months and narrow the
shortfall.
Investors are looking ahead at the Federal Reserve's meeting
ending on Wednesday after the recent volatility in global
markets. Foreign funds have sold $4.1 billion worth of debt in
the last 17 trading sessions.
India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate ended
down 3 basis points at 6.94 percent, while the 1-year rate
closed 2 bps lower at 7.19 percent.
(Editing by Sunil Nair)