* India 10-yr bond yield ends down 6 bps at 7.25 pct * Traders say cbank policy statement seen as less hawkish * Lower-than-expected trade gap in May cheers market By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, June 17 Indian government bond yields eased on Monday after the central bank was perceived to be less hawkish about inflation in its statement, after keeping interest rates on hold as widely expected. The Reserve Bank of India said food prices and the falling currency pose inflationary risks, and cited the risks of a reversal of capital flows like the one that roiled emerging markets and sent the rupee to a record low. Traders said hopes of a sustained fall in inflation remain, while the absence of the term "limited scope for further easing" which has been seen in the last few policy statements is perceived as a significant change from its previous aggressive stance. The RBI's next policy review is in July. "The considerable fall (in yields) today is largely on the back of the RBI policy tone, which is being seen as less hawkish and has left a higher probability of rate cut towards July policy," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income strategist at AK Capital. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 6 bps at 7.25 percent after moving in a 7.23 to 7.34 percent range during the session. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at a moderate 624.3 billion rupees ($10.8 billion). Bonds also benefited after India's trade deficit came slightly below estimates, despite widening to a 7-month high in May as gold imports surged, according to provisional data on Monday. Still, economists expect newly-announced measures to dampen demand for the precious metal in coming months and narrow the shortfall. Investors are looking ahead at the Federal Reserve's meeting ending on Wednesday after the recent volatility in global markets. Foreign funds have sold $4.1 billion worth of debt in the last 17 trading sessions. India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate ended down 3 basis points at 6.94 percent, while the 1-year rate closed 2 bps lower at 7.19 percent. (Editing by Sunil Nair)