* 10-yr bond yield ends up 3 bps at 7.28 pct * Rupee hovers near record low; hurts bond mkt * Traders await Fed meet outcome on Wed eve for cues By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, June 18 Indian government bonds fell on Tuesday after two days of gains, as the rupee's drop towards record lows is raising fears about the financing of the current account deficit, and in turn, seen preventing the central bank from cutting interest rates. The rupee approached a record low of 58.98 hit last week as markets await the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday evening for cues on if, or when, the Fed plans to start withdrawing its monetary stimulus. The weaker rupee has prompted foreign funds to pull out of Indian debt, further adding pressure on the currency. Foreign institutional investors have been sellers of rupee debt for 18 consecutive sessions, offloading nearly $4.7 billion. "The rupee's fall prompted selling of debt. The RBI has made its preference clear and the market too will be watching all factors for cues on future monetary policy," said Harish Agarwal, a fixed income dealer with First Rand Bank. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 7.28 percent, up 3 basis points (bps) after moving in a range of 7.24 percent to 7.28 percent during the session. Total volume on the central bank's trading platform was 385.15 billion rupees ($6.6 billion) compared with the 600-700 billion rupees seen in recent sessions. Traders expect the new 10-year bond to move in a range of 7.22 percent to 7.32 percent until the Fed outcome. Indian bonds fell a day after the Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates unchanged on Monday as expected after cutting them in each of its previous three policy reviews, warning of upward risks to inflation as its currency is among the hardest hit amid a global emerging markets sell-off. Although the statement was initially seen as leaving scopes for a rate in July, the weakening rupee is upending those expectations. The weak rupee also raises concerns about higher imported inflation with India importing nearly 80 percent of its oil needs. Gold and oil, the two largest components of the import bill, make up about 46 percent of the total imports. The weak currency also prompted foreign banks to pay the overnight indexed swaps. The benchmark 5-year OIS rate ended up 3 bps at 6.97 percent, while the 1-year rate closed 2 bps higher at 7.21 percent. (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)