By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, June 18 Indian government bonds fell on
Tuesday after two days of gains, as the rupee's drop towards
record lows is raising fears about the financing of the current
account deficit, and in turn, seen preventing the central bank
from cutting interest rates.
The rupee approached a record low of 58.98 hit last week as
markets await the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting on
Wednesday evening for cues on if, or when, the Fed plans to
start withdrawing its monetary stimulus.
The weaker rupee has prompted foreign funds to pull out of
Indian debt, further adding pressure on the currency. Foreign
institutional investors have been sellers of rupee debt for 18
consecutive sessions, offloading nearly $4.7 billion.
"The rupee's fall prompted selling of debt. The RBI has made
its preference clear and the market too will be watching all
factors for cues on future monetary policy," said Harish
Agarwal, a fixed income dealer with First Rand Bank.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at
7.28 percent, up 3 basis points (bps) after moving in a range of
7.24 percent to 7.28 percent during the session.
Total volume on the central bank's trading platform was
385.15 billion rupees ($6.6 billion) compared with the 600-700
billion rupees seen in recent sessions.
Traders expect the new 10-year bond to move in a range of
7.22 percent to 7.32 percent until the Fed outcome.
Indian bonds fell a day after the Reserve Bank of India kept
interest rates unchanged on Monday as expected after cutting
them in each of its previous three policy reviews, warning of
upward risks to inflation as its currency is among the hardest
hit amid a global emerging markets sell-off.
Although the statement was initially seen as leaving scopes
for a rate in July, the weakening rupee is upending those
expectations.
The weak rupee also raises concerns about higher imported
inflation with India importing nearly 80 percent of its oil
needs. Gold and oil, the two largest components of the import
bill, make up about 46 percent of the total imports.
The weak currency also prompted foreign banks to pay the
overnight indexed swaps.
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate ended up 3
bps at 6.97 percent, while the 1-year rate closed 2 bps higher
at 7.21 percent.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)