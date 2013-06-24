* 10-year bond yield ends at 7.52 pct, up 9 bps on day
* 5-year OIS rate hits highest level since late May 2012
* Traders expect ranged trading this week, bank buying may
aid
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, June 24 Indian government bonds slumped
for a third consecutive session on Monday, sending the benchmark
yield to a six-week high, as foreign funds continued to sell
domestic debt as the rupee hovered near a record low.
The 10-year yield has risen 26 basis points in the last
three trading sessions.
The rupee stayed within striking distance of its
all-time low of 59.9850 per dollar hit last week, remaining
under pressure on worries about a rollback in U.S. monetary
stimulus and about China's financial sector.
Yet the recent steep falls in debt due to selling from
foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are starting to lure
domestic banks, which could start to provide support in the
absence of another major global blow.
Investors are likely to remain cautious ahead of current
account deficit data for the January-March quarter. The deficit
has been a key source of stress on the rupee and is an economic
indicator that is also closely monitored by the central bank.
"FIIs are continuing to sell. We are likely to see 7.55
percent levels on the new 10-year bond this week," said Harish
Agarwal, a fixed income dealer with First Rand Bank.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at
the day's high of 7.52 percent, its highest since May 14 and up
9 basis points on the day.
Total volumes on the central bank's trading platform were at
a low 192.60 billion rupees ($3.2 billion) compared with the
average 600 billion rupees in recent weeks.
Foreign investors have sold a net $5.3 billion worth of debt
between May 22 and Thursday, a streak that traders say is
unprecedented.
The rise in U.S. treasury yields in recent sessions, which
has lead to a lowering of the interest rate differential between
the two countries, has also been prompting foreign fund
withdrawals.
In the overnight indexed swap market, rates continued to
soar with the benchmark 5-year rate rising to a 1-year high.
Swap rates tend to be sensitive to U.S. Treasury yields, which
continued to rise in Asia trading.
The benchmark five-year OIS rate ended up
14 bps at 7.39 percent, its highest since May 31, 2012. The
one-year rate closed 5 bps higher at 7.47
percent.
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)