* 10-year bond yield ends at 7.52 pct, up 9 bps on day * 5-year OIS rate hits highest level since late May 2012 * Traders expect ranged trading this week, bank buying may aid By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, June 24 Indian government bonds slumped for a third consecutive session on Monday, sending the benchmark yield to a six-week high, as foreign funds continued to sell domestic debt as the rupee hovered near a record low. The 10-year yield has risen 26 basis points in the last three trading sessions. The rupee stayed within striking distance of its all-time low of 59.9850 per dollar hit last week, remaining under pressure on worries about a rollback in U.S. monetary stimulus and about China's financial sector. Yet the recent steep falls in debt due to selling from foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are starting to lure domestic banks, which could start to provide support in the absence of another major global blow. Investors are likely to remain cautious ahead of current account deficit data for the January-March quarter. The deficit has been a key source of stress on the rupee and is an economic indicator that is also closely monitored by the central bank. "FIIs are continuing to sell. We are likely to see 7.55 percent levels on the new 10-year bond this week," said Harish Agarwal, a fixed income dealer with First Rand Bank. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at the day's high of 7.52 percent, its highest since May 14 and up 9 basis points on the day. Total volumes on the central bank's trading platform were at a low 192.60 billion rupees ($3.2 billion) compared with the average 600 billion rupees in recent weeks. Foreign investors have sold a net $5.3 billion worth of debt between May 22 and Thursday, a streak that traders say is unprecedented. The rise in U.S. treasury yields in recent sessions, which has lead to a lowering of the interest rate differential between the two countries, has also been prompting foreign fund withdrawals. In the overnight indexed swap market, rates continued to soar with the benchmark 5-year rate rising to a 1-year high. Swap rates tend to be sensitive to U.S. Treasury yields, which continued to rise in Asia trading. The benchmark five-year OIS rate ended up 14 bps at 7.39 percent, its highest since May 31, 2012. The one-year rate closed 5 bps higher at 7.47 percent. (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)