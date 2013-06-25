* 10-year bond yield ends down 2 bps at 7.50 pct
* Traders expect cap on old 10-year paper at around 7.75 pct
* March qtr current account data key for near-term direction
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, June 25 Indian government bonds rose on
Tuesday after three sessions of fall as buying emerged from
domestic mutual funds following recent steep falls, though
worries about continued foreign selling remain with the rupee
still within sight of record lows.
Mutual funds, which are anticipating redemption pressures at
the end of June, were spotted switching out of corporate bond
funds and turning to more liquid government securities,
according to some traders.
Government bonds are also looking more attractive to funds
after recent falls, traders said.
Some trader repositionings were also seen helping the mild
recovery in bonds, dealers added.
Still, foreign institutional investors sold a net $5.5
billion in 23 trading sessions to Friday and that is likely to
prevent gains in domestic bonds.
"There was some value buying but nervousness among FIIs
still prevails," said Paresh Nayar, head of fixed income and
foreign exchange trading at First Rand Bank.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at
7.50 percent, 2 basis points (bps) below its Monday's close but
up from the day's low of 7.46 percent.
The old 10-year paper, which is still among
the most liquid papers, closed down 1 basis point at 7.68
percent after having dropped to as low as 7.63 percent earlier
in the day.
Nayar said he expected the old 10-year paper to be capped at
around 7.75 percent.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was slightly better at 328.95 billion rupees compared
with 192.6 billion rupees on Monday but still far lower than the
average 500 billion rupees seen until mid-June.
Mutual funds stepped in to buy bonds after the new 10-year
bond yield rose 26 bps in the three trading sessions to Monday.
A recovery in the U.S. Treasury prices also helped
sentiment. A narrowing differential between the two markets has
been a key factor prompting foreign fund withdrawals in recent
weeks.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year OIS rate ended down 9 bps at 7.30
percent, while the one-year rate closed 4 bps
lower at 7.43 percent.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)