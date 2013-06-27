* 10-year bond yield ends down 2 bp at 7.56 pct * Jan-March current account gap drop is first q/q fall in nearly 2 yrs * Auction, FII flows in focus - dealers By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, June 27 Indian government bonds edged up on Thursday, recovering from recent falls after a narrower-than-expected current account deficit in the fiscal year ended March helped ease some of the concerns about a key source of stress on the rupee. However, the rupee, which hit a record low of 60.76 on Wednesday, is likely to remain under pressure, continuing concerns about the financing of the current account deficit. Foreign investors also remain net sellers, bringing their total sales in the previous 25 sessions to $6.5 billion, raising concerns about capital outflows given the weakening global sentiment towards emerging markets. "The focus is on global factors right now owing to foreign investor outflow in debt, and not so much on local factors which may be improving at the margin," said Sandeep Bagla, executive vice-president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 7.56 percent, down 2 basis points from its previous close. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was lower than usual at 233.90 billion rupees, far lower than the average 500 billion rupees seen until mid-June. India's current account deficit hit a record high 4.8 percent of gross domestic product in the fiscal year that ended in March, fuelled by rising imports of oil and gold, but was lower than an expected gap of 5 percent. However, the record-low rupee is seen adding pressure on the current account deficit, potentially preventing the Reserve Bank of India from lowering policy rates in July despite softening inflation and decade-low economic growth. The five-year OIS rate ended 2 basis points lower at 7.42 percent. The one-year rate was up 3 bps at 7.56 percent. (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)