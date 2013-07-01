* 10-year bond yield ends up 2 bps at 7.46 pct
* Volatile rupee, FII selling worries weigh - dealers
* Supply to assume centre stage, 40 pct H1 FY borrowing in 2
months
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, July 1 Indian benchmark government bonds
fell on Monday, snapping a two-day winning streak on the back of
some profit-taking and after foreign investors continued a
recent steep selling spree.
Foreign investors sold a net $114.09 on Friday, according to
market and regulatory data, bringing their total in June to
$5.68 billion, as the rupee slumped to a record low and
as the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled an end to its monetary
stimulus.
The near-term outlook for bonds thus remains weak, as the
falling rupee is seen virtually ruling out a rate cut from the
Reserve Bank of India at its July policy review.
Investors are also concerned about the government's
borrowing cost in the coming two months when it will issue 40
percent of its market borrowing in the first half of fiscal year
2014.
Still, hopes for economic reforms from the government,
including opening up sectors for foreign investment, are seen
helping shore up the rupee and market sentiment.
"Our projection of stable policy rates and an unfavourable
demand-supply balance are the key negatives," said Nagaraj
Kulkarni, a senior rates strategist for South Asia at Standard
Chartered Bank in Singapore.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 2 basis
points to 7.46 percent on Monday, after moving in a range of
7.39 percent to 7.46 percent in the day.
Traders said they would continue to closely monitor
movements in the rupee to gauge its impact on the financing of
the current account deficit, a key parameter being watched by
the central bank as per recent policy statements.
The RBI is set to hold its board meeting this week in
Chennai.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was at 378.15 billion rupees, lower than the average
500 billion rupees seen until mid-June.
The five-year OIS rate gained 4 basis
points to 7.38 percent and the one-year rate
rose 4 basis points to 7.52 percent.
(Editing by Anand Basu)