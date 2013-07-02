* 10-year bond yield ends flat at 7.46 pct * RBI board meeting on Thursday in Chennai key * Supply weighs with 40 pct H1 FY borrowing in 2 months By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, July 2 Indian benchmark government bonds ended flat, remaining constrained as a faltering rupee continues to raise fears of sustained foreign selling. The rupee fell for a second consecutive session on Tuesday and remains not far from a record low of 60.76 hit last week. Traders say unless the rupee can show more signals of stability, bond markets are unlikely to recover significantly, given expectations a weaker currency would spur more foreign selling and prevent the Reserve Bank of India from cutting interest rates further. Investors will closely track the RBI board meeting on Thursday in Chennai while they also expect the government to open up more sectors for foreign investment soon. "Weak rupee has diluted rate cut hopes and pulled in rate hike fears, pushing bond yields up. This correlation between rupee and bond yield is there to stay," said Moses Harding, head of asset liability management at IndusInd Bank in Mumbai. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended unchanged at 7.46 percent on Tuesday, after moving in a range of 7.42 percent to 7.48 percent in the day. The total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at 258.60 billion rupees, lower than the average 500 billion rupees seen until mid-June. Foreign investors have sold close to $6 billion in debt since start of June, data from the market regulator shows. Supply pressure could also weigh on bonds in the coming two months. The government will raise 40 percent of its market borrowing for the first half of fiscal year 2014 in the two months starting July. The benchmark bond is seen coming under pressure ahead of the auction this week as part of the 150 billion rupee debt sale on Friday. The five-year OIS rate gained 5 basis points to 7.43 percent while the one-year rate was flat at 7.52 percent. (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)