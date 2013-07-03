* 10-year bond yield ends 4 bps higher at 7.50 pct * Traders say 10-year yield could touch 7.55 pct near-term * Cbank comments from board meet on Thursday awaited By Shamik Paul MUMBAI, July 3 Indian government bond yields rose on Wednesday on concerns a renewed slump in the rupee would spark continued selling from foreign investors and prevent the central bank from cutting interest rates later this month. Foreign institutional investors have sold about $6 billion in domestic bonds since the start of June, as part of an exit from emerging markets, sparked by fears of an early end to U.S. stimulus and a slowdown in China's economy. Analysts see little to support bond markets in the near term as long as global markets remain volatile, keeping the rupee under pressure, although investors are hopeful of measures from the government to open up sectors for foreign investment. The Reserve Bank of India will hold a board meeting in Chennai on Thursday, with Governor Duvvuri Subbarao due to address the media. "I think the yield will edge up a little in the short term, because obviously the rupee is weak, and there are slight inflationary pressures," said Krishnamoorthy Harihar, treasurer at FirstRand Bank in Mumbai. "The market is pricing in a no rate cut in July, he said, adding the 10-year yield could rise as high as 7.55 percent in the near-term. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 4 basis points higher at 7.50 percent on Wednesday, after moving in a range of 7.49 percent to 7.52 percent during the day. The total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at 307.05 billion rupees ($5.1 billion), lower than the average 500 billion rupees seen until mid-June. Global markets were under pressure on Wednesday as continued signs of slowing Chinese growth and escalating political tensions in Portugal, one of the euro zone's crisis hot-spots, spooked investors. The Indian rupee fell, approaching a record low of 60.76 hit last week. The five-year OIS rate gained 8 basis points to 7.51 percent while the one-year rate ended up 4 basis points at 7.56 percent. The cash deficit in the banking system improved with the call rate dropping to a two-year low of 6.25 percent. ($1=60.2 rupees) (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)