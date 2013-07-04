* 10-year bond yield ends 8 bps lower at 7.42 pct * OIS yield curve on verge of disinverting first time since May 2011 * Repo borrowings drop to the lowest in nine months By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, July 4 Indian government bonds recovered on Thursday on short covering after sharp falls triggered by a slide in the rupee in recent sessions and as investors cheered improved cash in the banking system. Bonds have been under pressure as the rupee's drop to record lows is raising concerns about the current account deficit and is consequently seen preventing the central bank from cutting interest rates. Yields also eased as the central bank was perceived to be less hawkish in its comments after the board meeting in Chennai. The Reserve Bank Of India's monetary policy transmission is not as agile as needed, Governor Duvvuri Subbarao told reporters on Thursday, indicating banks' reluctance to pass on lower interest rates. "The rally in G-Sec is mostly supported by the central bank comments on policy transmission, followed by some position covering by the participants. Further, today being a U.S holiday, the rupee has remained stable supporting rates," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income dealer with AK Capital. The battered Indian rupee will remain under pressure against the U.S. dollar over the next year as a wide current account deficit and policy inaction dissuades foreign investment into the country, a Reuters poll showed. Foreign institutional investors have sold about $6 billion in domestic bonds since the start of June, and may pull out more if the Federal Reserve signals an early withdrawal stimulus plan. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 8 basis points at 7.42 percent on Thursday, after moving in a range of 7.41 percent to 7.51 percent during the day. The total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at 454.3 billion rupees, slightly lower than the average 500 billion rupees seen until mid-June. The OIS yield curve was on the verge of disinverting for the first time since May 2011 as improve cash conditions pushed down the one-year rate. The one-year rate slumped 16 basis points to 7.40 percent, its biggest intraday fall since Sept 5, 2011, on the back of improved cash in the banking system, while the five-year OIS rate fell 13 basis points to 7.38 percent, its biggest fall since May 14. The Indian call rate was trading below the repo rate as the cash deficit shrinks sharply on improved government spending. Repo borrowings drop to the lowest in nine months at 116.90 billion rupees, barring the special repo auctions held over the weekend in end-March. (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)