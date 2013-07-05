* 10-year bond yield ends 8 bps higher at 7.50 pct * OIS yield curve disinverted for the first time since May 2011 * Repo borrowings drop to the lowest in nine months By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, July 5 Indian government bond prices fell on Friday while the swap curve disinverted for the first time in two years as the rupee slumped toward a record low, spurring concerns the central bank would not continue to cut interest rates this year. The benchmark 10-year bond yields rose 6 basis points for the week, marking the sixth weekly rise in yields, as foreign investors sold a net $180.02 million on Wednesday, taking total net sales for the year to $1.76 billion. In the near term, the U.S. monthly employment report due later in the day will be key to global markets. Stronger-than-expected data could increase expectations of an early end to U.S. stimulus measures. "A weak labour report will cause bonds to rally sharply on hopes Fed will postpone unwinding of stimulus," said Arvind Sampath, treasury head at Fullerton India Credit, which is owned by a unit of Singapore's state-owned Temasek Holdings Pte. "A strong report will dent sentiments for rupee and hurt FII flows further," referring to foreign institutional investors. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 8 basis points at 7.50 percent on Friday, after moving in a range of 7.41 percent to 7.51 percent during the day. The total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at 250.35 billion rupees, slightly lower than the average 500 billion rupees seen until mid-June. The rupee came precariously close to its all-time low of 60.76 to the dollar hit last week on sustained dollar demand from importers, further reducing expectations the Reserve Bank of India would cut interest rates after easing 125 basis points since April 2012. Those reduced bets have pushed up the 5-year overnight index swap higher than the 1-year, in what is known in the markets as a disinversion. The 1-year OIS rose 10 basis points to 7.50 percent, while the 5-year rose 16 basis points to 7.54 at one point, marking their first disinversion since May 2011. India's swap rates have been rising in a bear-steepening trade, in which the 5-year rate rises faster than the shorter-end, which has benefited from improved liquidity conditions: lenders' repo borrowings from the central bank dropping to a nine-month low. (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)