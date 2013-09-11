* 10-year bond yield ends down 1 bp at 8.46 pct * Traders await factory output, CPI data on Thurs for cues * Mkt to remain volatile until U.S. Fed, RBI rate decisions-traders By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Sept 11 Indian government bond yields held in a tight range on Wednesday as the recent drop in global crude oil prices and gains in the rupee cheered sentiment, but upcoming data and key policy decisions kept a lid on further gains. Traders expect market participants to remain guarded as there could be further volatility with the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of India both expected to announce monetary policy decisions next week. The upcoming data releases, factory output and retail inflation on Thursday and wholesale inflation on Monday, will be crucial for near-term direction, traders added. "Too early to say if we have seen a bottom for the markets yet," said Harish Agarwal, a fixed income dealer with First Rand Bank. "There are a lot of events lined up over the next 10 days, so until then the market will remain volatile. We can expect to see a wide 8.10 to 8.75 percent band on the 10-year bond." The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 1 basis point at 8.46 percent. It moved in a range of 8.41 percent to 8.51 percent during the session. Traders said gains in the rupee helped market sentiment during the day, but a rise in global crude oil prices in the second-half of trade pulled yields off lows. Brent crude rose above $112 a barrel on Wednesday, after falling more than 4 percent in the past two days as concerns eased regarding an imminent U.S.-led military strike on Syria. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark 5-year rate and the 1-year rate both closed up 4 bps each at 8.31 percent and 9.13 percent respectively. (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)