* 10-year bond yield ends up 4 bps at 8.50 pct
* Mkt to take opening cues on Fri from factory, CPI data
* 10-yr bond seen holding in 8.25-8.60 pct range until
policy
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Sept 12 Indian government bond yields
edged up on Thursday as weakness in the rupee and an uptick in
global crude oil prices hurt, but trading was largely
range-bound ahead of key macroeconomic data due later in the
day.
Traders will take opening cues on Friday from the July
factory output data and the August consumer price inflation data
due to be published post market hours on Thursday.
India's factory output likely shrank for the third straight
month in July, albeit at a slower pace than the month before, as
production in the country's core industries picked up, a Reuters
poll found.
Standard Chartered Bank said in a note India will be able to
attract between $20-$40 billion in over a year by being getting
included in global government bond market indices like the J.P.
Morgan's Government Bond-Emerging Markets-Global Diversified
index.
"The 10-year bond yield may be anchored around the 8.50
percent mark but we will continue to see volatility until the
policy," said Anoop Verma, executive vice president at
Development Credit Bank.
"The market will monitor IIP, CPI, WPI and the Fed meting
outcome for direction. We could see the 10-year in a 8.25 to
8.60 percent range," he added.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 4
basis points at 8.50 percent after moving in a 8.42 percent to
8.52 percent range during the session.
The rise in global crude oil prices also hurt sentiment for
bonds, dealers said.
Global oil prices inched above $112 a barrel as investors
waited to see if diplomatic efforts to eliminate Syria's
chemical weapons would avert a U.S. strike that could further
disrupt Middle East supplies.
Traders will monitor the wholesale price inflation data due
on Monday ahead of the upcoming monetary policy decision on
Sept. 20, but the policy will be largely based on the outcome of
the U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision on Sept. 18, they add.
Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan will be
announcing his first monetary policy decision on Sept. 20.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark 5-year
rate edged up 9 basis points to 8.40 percent
while the 1-year rate closed up 11 basis points
at 9.24 percent.
(Editing by Sunil Nair)