* 10-year bond yield ends down 1 bp at 8.49 pct * Yields rise intraday on PM econ panel report * Market to remain volatile until RBI plcy decision on Sept. 20 By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Sept 13 Indian government bond yields edged lower in late trade on Friday as a recovery in the rupee lifted sentiment, but trading is expected to remain volatile with numerous macroeconomic events lined up next week. Yields rose as much as 9 basis points intraday after the prime minister's economic advisory panel report said it would be a challenge for the government to meet the fiscal deficit target for the current fiscal year ending March 2014. The report also called for the current monetary tightening measures by the central bank to remain in place until the rupee stabilises, further hurting bonds. "We have the weekend, WPI and FOMC before the RBI policy review, so one never knows what may happen. The outlook for the bond market will not be clear until RBI signals its stance through concrete action," said Bekxy Kuriakose, head of fixed income at Principal PNB Asset Management. "The 10-year benchmark bond will probably hold in a 8.20 to 8.75 percent range until the policy," she added. The 10-year bond yield closed down 1 basis point at 8.49 percent. On the week, yield dropped 14 basis points. Traders will take cues from the wholesale price-based inflation data on Monday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting ending Sept. 18, which will be key for the Indian central bank's policy decision. Indian inflation likely edged up to a sixth-month high in August, driven by higher food prices and as the battered rupee made key imports such as fuel costlier, a Reuters poll found. The Fed is expected to reduce its $85 billion a month bond-buying programme at its two-day policy meeting ending on Sept 18. But recent weaker-than-expected data from the United States, including jobs growth in August and consumer spending and durable goods orders in July, deepened uncertainty about the extent of reduction. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark 5-year rate closed down 5 basis points at 8.35 percent, while the 1-year rate ended down 4 basis points at 9.20 percent. (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)