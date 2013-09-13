* 10-year bond yield ends down 1 bp at 8.49 pct
* Yields rise intraday on PM econ panel report
* Market to remain volatile until RBI plcy decision on Sept.
20
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Sept 13 Indian government bond yields
edged lower in late trade on Friday as a recovery in the rupee
lifted sentiment, but trading is expected to remain volatile
with numerous macroeconomic events lined up next week.
Yields rose as much as 9 basis points intraday after the
prime minister's economic advisory panel report said it would be
a challenge for the government to meet the fiscal deficit target
for the current fiscal year ending March 2014.
The report also called for the current monetary tightening
measures by the central bank to remain in place until the rupee
stabilises, further hurting bonds.
"We have the weekend, WPI and FOMC before the RBI policy
review, so one never knows what may happen. The outlook for the
bond market will not be clear until RBI signals its stance
through concrete action," said Bekxy Kuriakose, head of fixed
income at Principal PNB Asset Management.
"The 10-year benchmark bond will probably hold in a 8.20 to
8.75 percent range until the policy," she added.
The 10-year bond yield closed down 1 basis
point at 8.49 percent. On the week, yield dropped 14 basis
points.
Traders will take cues from the wholesale price-based
inflation data on Monday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
two-day meeting ending Sept. 18, which will be key for the
Indian central bank's policy decision.
Indian inflation likely edged up to a sixth-month high in
August, driven by higher food prices and as the battered rupee
made key imports such as fuel costlier, a Reuters poll found.
The Fed is expected to reduce its $85 billion a month
bond-buying programme at its two-day policy meeting ending on
Sept 18. But recent weaker-than-expected data from the United
States, including jobs growth in August and consumer spending
and durable goods orders in July, deepened uncertainty about the
extent of reduction.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark 5-year
rate closed down 5 basis points at 8.35
percent, while the 1-year rate ended down 4
basis points at 9.20 percent.
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)