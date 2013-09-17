* 10-year bond yield ends 1 bp higher at 8.44 pct
* India defers 150 bln rupee bond sale to Monday
* Govt FY14 borrowing to include 500 bln rupee debt switch
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Sept 17 Indian government bonds fell on
Tuesday, snapping two days of gains, as a surprise rise in
inflation added to policymakers' woes ahead of the central
bank's monetary policy review later this week.
The need for rupee stability as well as the re-emergence of
inflationary threat has made it difficult for new central bank
Governor Raghuram Rajan to easy policy rates.
Headline inflation in August rose to a six-month high,
largely driven by food inflation, which accelerated to a
three-year high of 18.18 percent, government data released on
Monday showed.
Bond dealers are waiting to see whether the central bank
provides succour by relaxing some of the cash-tightening steps
it had initiated since mid-July to stabilise the rupee.
The rupee has recovered 6.7 percent since Sept. 4, the day
Rajan took over, as geopolitical risks arising out of a possible
conflict in Syria abated and the new governor took steps to
attract inflows.
Rajan's move to offer concessional swap rates to lenders to
attract dollar deposits from foreigners and allowing banks to
raise more funds overseas has helped ease concerns on inflows.
"In our view, the recent INR correction means further
measures to stabilise the currency are likely to be deferred,"
Standard Chartered Bank analysts wrote in a note.
"Instead, the governor might reiterate that measures
announced on 4 September have succeeded in anchoring
exchange-rate expectations, and that US dollar (USD) inflows in
the next few months should ensure smooth funding of a narrower
current account deficit," it said.
The 10-year bond yield closed 1 basis point
higher at 8.44 percent. It traded in a 8.33-8.47 percent band
during the session.
The Reserve Bank of India postponed a 150-billion-rupee bond
sale scheduled this week to Sept. 23, which dealers said was
likely due to the central bank's monetary policy review on
Friday.
The government may detail its borrowing calendar for
October-March on Sept. 23, sources told Reuters.
The government plans to stick to its gross borrowing target
of 6.29 trillion rupees in 2013/14, which will include 500
billion rupees of debt switch, sources said.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year rate closed flat at 8.35 percent,
while the one-year rate ended down 2 basis
points at 9.17 percent.
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)