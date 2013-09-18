* 10-year bond yield ends 7 bps lower at 8.37 pct
* 50 out of 52 economists expect RBI to hold rates-Poll
* 47 out of 48 see no change in CRR-Poll
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Sept 18 Indian government bonds rose on
Wednesday ahead of a crucial Federal Reserve decision on
tapering monetary stimulus, with the focus subsequently shifting
to the local central bank's monetary policy review on Friday,
with most economists expecting it to hold rates.
Indian bonds have borne the brunt of a large selloff ever
since the U.S. central bank on May 22 signalled its intention to
cut down bond purchases, largely driven by the falling
differential between U.S. and Indian yields.
The Fed's decision later on Wednesday on the quantum of
further asset purchases will be key to whether easy money
continues to flow to emerging market assets.
India's central bank will decide its own monetary policy on
Friday with the market eagerly waiting to see whether the new
RBI chief, Raghuram Rajan, continues with the cash tightening
steps initiated in mid-July.
"Uncertainty regarding the tapering of quantitative easing
by the US Federal Reserve and mixed cues provided by recent
domestic macroeconomic data have complicated monetary policy
setting," said Naresh Takkar, managing director and chief
executive at ICRA Ltd.
"At present, ICRA thinks that the Reserve Bank of India
(RBI) is unlikely to increase the repo rate as a measure to
attract FII debt inflows, as a rate hike would dampen domestic
growth prospects."
A Reuters poll showed out of 52 economists polled, 50 expect
the policy repo rate to remain at 7.25 percent, and
47 of 48 respondents see the cash reserve ratio, or
the portion of deposits banks have to maintain with the central
bank, unchanged at 4.00 percent.
The 10-year bond yield closed 7 basis points
lower at 8.37 percent. It traded in a 8.37-8.45 percent band
during the session.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year rate closed 5 bps lower at 8.30
percent, while the one-year rate also ended
down 5 basis points at 9.12 percent.
