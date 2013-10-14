* 10-year yield ends up 8 bps at 8.57 pct

* WPI data disappoints; CPI in focus

By Archana Narayanan

MUMBAI, Oct 14 Indian government bond yields posted their biggest advance in three weeks on Monday after data showing wholesale inflation unexpectedly accelerated to a seven-month high, raising expectations for another interest rate increase.

Despite slowing economic growth, inflationary pressures sparked in part by a weaker rupee forced the Reserve Bank of India to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points last month to 7.50 percent.

Analysts now expect the RBI to raise India's key lending rate by another 25 bps on Oct. 29 after the wholesale price index rose 6.46 percent in September from a year ago, well above expectations for a 6.0 percent advance and above the 6.1 percent seen in August.

Still, the RBI is expected to bring down the marginal standing facility - continuing to undo the hike in short-term rates in mid-July when the rupee was tumbling.

"Inflation is still high and has strengthened the case for a rate hike move in the October policy," said Ramana Chegu, head of asset liability management at ING Vysya Bank Ltd, Mumbai.

"Signs suggest RBI will bring down the repo and MSF corridor to 100 bps, though that does not suggest that the overall funding will be available at repo," Chegu added.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield ended up 8 basis points on the day at 8.57 percent, its highest since Sept. 23.

India was due to post consumer inflation data after the close of markets, which is expected to have quickened to 9.60 percent last month from 9.52 percent in August, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Market participants are also keenly waiting the government's decision on whether to roll over about 520 billion rupees in cash management bills maturing this month.

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate ended up 5 basis points at 8.41 percent, while the five-year rate closed 6 bps higher at 8.14 percent. (Editing by Sunil Nair)