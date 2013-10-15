* 10-year yield ends up 9 bps at 8.66 pct

* Rate hike bets increase after CPI disappoints

* Rupee stability remains key for bonds

By Archana Narayanan

MUMBAI, Oct 15 Indian government bond yields rose for the third straight session on Tuesday as chances of a rate hike in October are seen to have increased after higher-than-expected headline and retail inflation data.

India's annual consumer price inflation quickened more than expected to 9.84 percent in September from 9.52 percent in August, government data released late on Monday showed.

Central bank chief Raghuram Rajan's focus on curbing inflationary pressures, surprising the markets last month with an interest rate hike despite growth at a decade-low, has increased market jitters as it will be harder for the RBI to revert to a growth-supportive stance.

Many analysts expect him to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points at the Reserve Bank of India's next policy meet on Oct. 29.

"The CPI data confirms RBI's hawkish stance, and we'd expect to see further hikes," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior strategist at Scotiabank. "A 25 bps hike is a risk, but not a done deal at this point."

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield ended up 9 basis points on the day at 8.66 percent.

Bond markets will be closed on Wednesday for a local holiday.

The central bank, however, is expected to roll back the increase in marginal standing facility (MSF), an overnight rate, as the rupee has gained about 11 percent from its record lows.

The rupee has stabilised since Rajan assumed office on Sept. 4 and announced a series of measures to boost the currency, and has provided support to bonds.

The Indian government will sell 150 billion Indian rupees ($2.44 billion) of bonds on Oct. 18.

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate ended up 8 basis points at 8.49 percent, while the five-year rate closed 7 bps higher at 8.21 percent. ($1 = 61.4750 Indian rupees) (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)