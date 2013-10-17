* 10-year yield ends down 6 bps at 8.60 pct

* Rupee ends at 61.2300/2400 per dlr vs 61.8350/8450 on Tuesday

* Some respite from US debt deal but caution ahead: Kotak MF

By Neha Dasgupta

MUMBAI, Oct 17 Indian government bonds gained on Thursday as investors saw a three-day losing streak as excessive and as the rupee strengthened after the U.S. Congress clinched a last-minute debt deal.

The rupee rose against the dollar as part of gains in riskier assets although investors globally still remain concerned about the economic impact from the more than two-week old U.S. budget impasse.

Domestic factors are also likely to keep bonds from gaining too much, with India set to auction 150 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) of debt on Friday, while later this month the central bank is widely expected to raise the repo rate for a second consecutive month.

"There was respite because of the U.S. resolution on the shutdown...There will be caution, as tomorrow there's an auction so the sentiment may not necessarily continue going into the next week," said Lakshmi Iyer, head of fixed income at Kotak Mutual Fund.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield ended down 6 basis points on the day at 8.60 percent, coming off lows from a 9 basis points drop during the session.

It had risen as much as 24 bps over the last three sessions due to concerns about monetary policy after inflation touched a seven-month high, raising the prospect for a rate hike later this month.

Traders see the 10-year yield upside capped at 8.75 percent until the RBI policy.

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate ended down 3 basis points at 8.46 percent, while the five-year rate closed 1 bp lower at 8.20 percent. ($1 = 61.2 rupees) (Editing by Sunil Nair)