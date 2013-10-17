* 10-year yield ends down 6 bps at 8.60 pct
* Rupee ends at 61.2300/2400 per dlr vs 61.8350/8450 on
Tuesday
* Some respite from US debt deal but caution ahead: Kotak MF
By Neha Dasgupta
MUMBAI, Oct 17 Indian government bonds gained on
Thursday as investors saw a three-day losing streak as excessive
and as the rupee strengthened after the U.S. Congress clinched a
last-minute debt deal.
The rupee rose against the dollar as part of gains
in riskier assets although investors globally still remain
concerned about the economic impact from the more than two-week
old U.S. budget impasse.
Domestic factors are also likely to keep bonds from gaining
too much, with India set to auction 150 billion rupees ($2.5
billion) of debt on Friday, while later this month the central
bank is widely expected to raise the repo rate for a second
consecutive month.
"There was respite because of the U.S. resolution on the
shutdown...There will be caution, as tomorrow there's an auction
so the sentiment may not necessarily continue going into the
next week," said Lakshmi Iyer, head of fixed income at Kotak
Mutual Fund.
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield
ended down 6 basis points on the day at 8.60 percent, coming off
lows from a 9 basis points drop during the session.
It had risen as much as 24 bps over the last three sessions
due to concerns about monetary policy after inflation touched a
seven-month high, raising the prospect for a rate hike later
this month.
Traders see the 10-year yield upside capped at 8.75 percent
until the RBI policy.
The one-year overnight indexed swap rate
ended down 3 basis points at 8.46 percent, while the five-year
rate closed 1 bp lower at 8.20 percent.
($1 = 61.2 rupees)
(Editing by Sunil Nair)