* 10-year yield ends down 5 bps at 8.55 pct
* Oil window to stay for the time being - RBI
* Rupee moves will be key next week, no supply
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, Oct 18 Indian government bonds rose for
a second consecutive session on Friday after the central bank
said the dollar window for oil companies would remain open,
although debt markets posted their first weekly fall in three on
fears of rising inflation.
The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday any tapering of its
dollar window would be in a "calibrated" manner, reassuring
markets which had been jolted in the morning when Bloomberg TV
reported that the central bank was considering closing that
window, citing unnamed sources.
Bond investors closely watch rupee movements given the
plunge in the currency earlier this year spurred the central
bank to raise short-term interest rates and contributed to its
decision to raise the repo rate in a bid to curb inflationary
pressures.
Still, bonds are seen as unlikely to gain much after data on
Monday showed both wholesale and consumer inflation accelerated
more than expected in September.
"Fears that the oil window will be closed was assuaged by
the RBI assuring that the arrangement will remain, lifting the
rupee and thereby the sentiment for bonds," said V.P.Bansal, a
fixed income trader with Punjab National Bank.
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield
ended down 5 basis points on the day at 8.55 percent.
The yield fell 6 bps for the week, snapping two weeks of
advances.
Absence of a weekly auction next week and the upcoming
policy review on Oct.29 will keep bonds in a thin range next
week, dealers said, adding that the rupee would be watched
closely for direction.
Separately, Reuters reported India's plans to launch trading
of government bond futures within the next two months as part of
efforts to deepen its financial markets, according to several
sources involved in discussions with the central bank.
The one-year overnight indexed swap rate
ended down 5 basis points at 8.41 percent, while the five-year
rate closed flat at 8.20 percent.
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)