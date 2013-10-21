* 10-year bond yield ends at 8.60 pct, up 5 bps on day
* Traders to await U.S. non-farm payrolls for direction
* Ten-year seen holding between 8.45 and 8.70 pct until
policy
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Oct 21 Indian government bonds fell on
Monday, snapping two days of gains as caution set in a day
before the U.S. non-farm payrolls data that could swing
expectations about when the Federal Reserve will start to taper
its stimulus programme.
Traders said the absence of a debt sale this week was a
positive for bonds, although a large state-loan auction of 108.8
billion rupees on Tuesday was offsetting some of that impact.
Trading is expected to remain range-bound as investors also
gear up for the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Oct.
29, amid expectations the central bank will raise interest rates
for a second consecutive month.
"The rupee weakness hurt sentiment for bonds. With no major
data releases due, the market is expected to be range bound
between 8.45 and 8.70 percent until the policy review," said
Bekxy Kuriakose, head of fixed income at Principal PNB Asset
Management.
"A repo rate hike is possible but it is only partly factored
in," she added.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at
8.60 percent, up 5 basis points on the day.
Traders will also continue to monitor the rupee's moves for
direction in the near-term. The partially convertible rupee
closed at 61.52/53 per dollar.
The U.S. September jobs report, which was delayed due to the
shutdown, is due on Tuesday. If it beats expectations,
speculation over whether the Fed can taper this year is likely
to return, according to some analysts.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark 5-year
swap rate closed up 4 bps at 8.24 percent while
the 1-year rate closed up 2 bps at 8.43
percent.
