* 10-year bond yield ends up 1 basis point at 8.61 pct * Traders expect market to be rangebound until policy next week * U.S. nonfarm payrolls data may provide near-term direction By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Oct 22 Indian government bond yields remained in a narrow range on Tuesday in the absence of any fresh triggers with traders awaiting U.S. nonfarm payroll data for cues on when the Federal Reserve was likely to begin tapering its stimulus programme. Traders expect markets to stay in a broad range, with the benchmark 10-year bond yield seen between 8.45 and 8.70 percent ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Oct. 29. Most, though not all, traders are betting on at least a 25 basis points increase in the repo rate after data earlier this month showed both wholesale and retail inflation accelerated. "The market is expected to be rangebound until the policy," said Harish Agarwal, a fixed income trader with First Rand Bank. "There could be some movement post the nonfarm payrolls today but apart from that, there are no other key events or data to watch," he added. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 8.61 percent, up 1 basis points on the day. It moved in a range of 8.58 percent to 8.62 percent during the session. U.S. payrolls are expected to have increased by 180,000 in September, with the jobless rate steady at 7.3 percent, according to a Reuters poll. Most market participants expect the negative impact of the shutdown on the economy will lead the U.S. Federal Reserve to delay scaling back its stimulus programme until 2014. However, better-than-expected jobs data could raise expectations for an earlier tapering from the Fed. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark 5-year swap rate closed down 1 bp at 8.23 percent while the 1-year rate also ended 1 bp lower at 8.42 percent. (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)