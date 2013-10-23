* 10-year bond yield ends up 2 bps at 8.63 pct
* Traders say market to remain between 8.50-8.65 pct until
policy
* 25 bps hike in repo, 25 cuts in MSF largely factored
in-trader
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Oct 23 Indian government bonds ended
lower on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains spurred by
worse-than-expected U.S. jobs data as the rupee ended almost
flat and caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's monetary
policy review next week.
Bonds initially gained as U.S. Treasuries yields fell to the
lowest in three months on Tuesday after data showed September
job growth slowed to its weakest pace in 15 months, reducing
expectations that the Federal Reserve would pare its bond
purchases this year.
However, the rupee failed to gain much traction
despite gains in most emerging Asian currencies on the back of
demand for dollars from state-run banks and a private oil
company.
Traders are also looking ahead at the Reserve Bank of
India's policy review amid expectations of a hike in the
country's key lending rate, but a cut in a short-term interest
rate, the marginal standing facility (MSF).
"The market will remain range-bound between 8.50 to 8.65
percent," said Debendra Dash, a senior fixed income trader with
Development Credit Bank.
"The market is discounting a 25 bps cut in the marginal
standing facility rate and a 25 bps hike in the repo. So we will
see a rally only if the repo borrowing restrictions are
removed," he added.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at
8.63 percent, up 2 basis points (bps) on the day. In early
trade, yields dropped as much as 7 basis points to 8.54 percent.
Traders will also continue to monitor any developments in
the United States for near-term directions. The Federal Reserve
is also due to hold its meeting next week from Tuesday to
Wednesday.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year swap rate closed steady at 8.23
percent while the one-year rate also ended flat
at 8.42 percent.
(Editing by Anand Basu)