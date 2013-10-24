* 10-year bond yield ends at 8.58 pct, down 5 bps on day
* Gains in rupee also aid sentiment for bond prices
* RBI chief's comments reported by Cogencis seen as dovish
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Oct 24 Indian government bond yields
dropped on Thursday, tracking gains in the rupee and after a
local news agency report quoting central bank chief Raghuram
Rajan caused some traders to believe the upcoming policy may be
more dovish than expected.
News agency Cogencis reported that when asked for his view
on cuts in Indian economic growth forecasts by multilateral
funding agencies, Rajan said, "All that will be responded to in
the policy."
Some traders took that as a cue that the largely expected
rate hike of 25 basis points on Oct. 29 may not actually happen,
although not all took that view.
"Positioning was very light and comments by the governor
regarding addressing growth lent support to bonds," said Dinesh
Ahuja, a fixed income dealer with SBI Funds Management.
"Looks like the market will continue to remain range bound.
Don't think traders will take aggressive positions ahead of the
policy as there are too many variables that the RBI can tinker
with," he added.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at
8.58 percent, down 5 basis points on the day. It moved in a
range of 8.57 percent to 8.64 percent during the session.
Traders expect bond yields to hold in a 8.55 to 8.65 percent
range until the policy review on Oct. 29.
Gains in the rupee and U.S. treasuries also helped the
sentiment for bonds. The rupee gained, tracking the stock
market's surge to its highest levels in nearly three years in
intra-day trade.
U.S. Treasuries yields fell to their lowest in three months
on Wednesday, prompted by more bets that the Federal Reserve
will not pare its bond purchase stimulus until next year in the
aftermath of a disappointing jobs report on Tuesday.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year swap rate closed flat at 8.23 percent
while the one-year rate ended 2 bps lower at
8.40 percent.
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)