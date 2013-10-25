* 10-year bond yield ends steady at 8.58 pct * Upcoming cbank policy review key for further direction * 10-year bond seen in 8.55-8.65 pct range until policy By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Oct 25 Indian government bond yields closed steady on Friday ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review on Tuesday when it is widely expected to raise the country's key lending rate for a second consecutive month. The Reserve Bank of India will likely raise the repo rate further by 25 basis points, cementing its inflation-fighting credentials despite the country's sputtering economic growth, a Reuters poll showed. The median consensus also showed the marginal standing facility, an overnight borrowing rate, would be cut by an equal measure, narrowing the gap between the two lending rates to 100 basis points (bps), which has long been the default setting. Traders have broadly been expecting a rate hike since the wholesale and consumer inflation data two weeks ago accelerated. "The market will be paying close attention to the policy statement. Yields could rise a further 10-15 bps if they do announce a rate hike," said Pramod Patil, assistant vice president, forex and money markets at United Overseas Bank. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed flat at 8.58 percent. It moved in a narrow range of 8.57 percent to 8.61 percent during the session. On the week, the yield rose 3 basis points. Traders will also continue to monitor movements in the rupee for intra-day direction traders said. The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.46/47 per dollar, compared with its close of 61.46/47 on Thursday. Traders expect the 10-year bond yield to hold between 8.55 percent and 8.65 percent until the policy review on Tuesday. U.S. Treasuries yields edged up from three-month lows on Thursday as buying tied to the view the Federal Reserve will not shrink its bond-purchase program until next year faded. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 4 bps at 8.19 percent while the one-year rate ended 3 bps lower at 8.37 percent. (Editing by Anand Basu)