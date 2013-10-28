* 10-year bond yield 8 bps higher at 8.66 pct * RBI likely to raise repo rate by 25 bps, cut MSF rate by 25 bps on Tues By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Oct 28 Indian government bond yields rose on Monday, a day before the central bank's policy review at which it is widely expected to raise the repo rate to further bolster its inflation fighting credentials. Dealers are waiting to see whether the central bank signals a further increase in repo rates, which could spark a sell-off in the debt markets. Post trading hours, the central bank said in a report it is important that monetary policy keeps a tight leash to prevent price shocks from getting generalised. The Reserve Bank of India is expected to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points for a second consecutive month, but it is also expected to cut the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate by 25 basis points. "We are expecting a 25 bps hike in the repo and an equivalent cut in the MSF rate. The market will closely watch the guidance of the central bank," said R.Sivakumar, head of fixed income at Axis Mutual Fund. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 8 bps higher at 8.66 percent. It moved in a range of 8.58 percent to 8.67 percent during the session. Tuesday's review comes in the backdrop of benign global cues as the Federal Reserve is now expected to hold on to its extraordinary monetary stimulus till 2014 as data out of the United States continues to remain weak. The rupee has recovered 12 percent since its life low of 68.85 to the dollar on Aug. 28, giving room to the central bank to move further away from its measures to stabilise the rupee. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed 5 bps up at 8.24 percent while the one-year rate ended 6 bps higher at 8.43 percent. (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)