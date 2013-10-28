* 10-year bond yield 8 bps higher at 8.66 pct
* RBI likely to raise repo rate by 25 bps, cut MSF rate by
25 bps on Tues
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Oct 28 Indian government bond yields
rose on Monday, a day before the central bank's policy review at
which it is widely expected to raise the repo rate to further
bolster its inflation fighting credentials.
Dealers are waiting to see whether the central bank signals
a further increase in repo rates, which could spark a sell-off
in the debt markets.
Post trading hours, the central bank said in a report it is
important that monetary policy keeps a tight leash to prevent
price shocks from getting generalised.
The Reserve Bank of India is expected to raise the repo rate
by 25 basis points for a second consecutive month, but it is
also expected to cut the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate
by 25 basis points.
"We are expecting a 25 bps hike in the repo and an
equivalent cut in the MSF rate. The market will closely watch
the guidance of the central bank," said R.Sivakumar, head of
fixed income at Axis Mutual Fund.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 8 bps
higher at 8.66 percent. It moved in a range of 8.58 percent to
8.67 percent during the session.
Tuesday's review comes in the backdrop of benign global cues
as the Federal Reserve is now expected to hold on to its
extraordinary monetary stimulus till 2014 as data out of the
United States continues to remain weak.
The rupee has recovered 12 percent since its life low of
68.85 to the dollar on Aug. 28, giving room to the central bank
to move further away from its measures to stabilise the rupee.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year swap rate closed 5 bps up at 8.24
percent while the one-year rate ended 6 bps
higher at 8.43 percent.
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)