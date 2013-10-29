* 10-year bond yield falls 12 bps to 8.54 pct * RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps, cuts MSF rate by 25 bps * RBI says banks to have greater access to term repo window By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Oct 29 Indian government bond yields fell the most in three weeks on Tuesday and swap rates dropped after the central bank raised its key repo rate by 25 basis points and eased liquidity conditions by allowing banks to access more cash from a borrowing window. The central bank's steps were largely along expectations, and soothed investors who had worried it would deliver a bigger-than-expected hike to fight inflation. Although the Reserve Bank of India's statement was seen as hawkish, Governor Raghuram Rajan told reporters that investors should not assume the central bank's next move would be a rate hike, saying its actions would depend on data. "It's a fairly neutral policy for long bond markets and further movements in yields should take cues from demand (and) supply," said Arvind Chari, senior fixed income manager at Quantum Asset Management. "The overall guiding focus remains on inflation and one can't rule out another 25-50 bps hike till March next year -- if inflation remains sticky and if growth picks up." The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 12 bps lower at 8.54 percent, its biggest single-day fall since Oct. 8. Meanwhile, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed 4 bps down at 8.20 percent, while the one-year rate ended 5 bps lower at 8.38 percent. The negative spread has narrowed to 18 bps from 70 bps before the September policy. The Reserve Bank of India raised interest rates by 25 bps for a second consecutive month, while lowering its Marginal Standing Facility rate by 25 bps as it continues to roll back the emergency measures put in place in July. The RBI also increased cash provided to banks through term repos to 0.50 percent of net demand and time liability from 0.25 percent. (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)