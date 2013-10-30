* 10-year bond yield rises 3 bps to 8.57 pct * RBI chief Rajan does not give any specific assurance on OMOs * Govt panel suggests immediate 5 rupees/litre hike in diesel prices By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Oct 30 Indian government bonds fell on Wednesday after central bank chief Raghuram Rajan was seen as having not provided any reassurance about providing liquidity via open market operations. Reserve Bank of India Governor Rajan instead said he would want the operational rate to move to the repo rate before taking a call on liquidity management, denting hopes that the central bank would signal more liquidity injections. The RBI had comforted bond investors on Tuesday by cutting the marginal standing facility by 25 basis points (bps), while increasing the cash provided to banks through term repo to 0.50 percent of net demand and time liability from 0.25 percent. "Bond yields are likely to be range-bound. There is a possibility that easier liquidity conditions could see a rally of 10-15 basis points," said Sandeep Bagla, associate vice president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 3 bps higher at 8.57 percent. Yields dropped 12 bps on Tuesday, their biggest single-day fall in three weeks after the RBI's policy review in which it also raised the key repo rate by 25 bps as widely expected. The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 3 bps down at 8.17 percent, while the one-year rate ended unchanged at 8.38 percent. Debt markets did not show much reaction after a government panel recommended on Wednesday that India immediately raise diesel prices by about 9.5 percent, or 5 rupees ($0.08) a litre, along with other measures aimed at cutting the government's huge oil subsidy bill. Dealers were sceptical whether the government would have the political will to implement such a sharp hike ahead of key state elections in November. (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)