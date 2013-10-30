* 10-year bond yield rises 3 bps to 8.57 pct
* RBI chief Rajan does not give any specific assurance on
OMOs
* Govt panel suggests immediate 5 rupees/litre hike in
diesel prices
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Oct 30 Indian government bonds fell on
Wednesday after central bank chief Raghuram Rajan was seen as
having not provided any reassurance about providing liquidity
via open market operations.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Rajan instead said he would
want the operational rate to move to the repo rate before taking
a call on liquidity management, denting hopes that the central
bank would signal more liquidity injections.
The RBI had comforted bond investors on Tuesday by cutting
the marginal standing facility by 25 basis points (bps), while
increasing the cash provided to banks through term repo to 0.50
percent of net demand and time liability from 0.25 percent.
"Bond yields are likely to be range-bound. There is a
possibility that easier liquidity conditions could see a rally
of 10-15 basis points," said Sandeep Bagla, associate vice
president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 3 bps
higher at 8.57 percent.
Yields dropped 12 bps on Tuesday, their biggest single-day
fall in three weeks after the RBI's policy review in which it
also raised the key repo rate by 25 bps as widely expected.
The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 3
bps down at 8.17 percent, while the one-year rate
ended unchanged at 8.38 percent.
Debt markets did not show much reaction after a government
panel recommended on Wednesday that India immediately raise
diesel prices by about 9.5 percent, or 5 rupees ($0.08) a litre,
along with other measures aimed at cutting the government's huge
oil subsidy bill.
Dealers were sceptical whether the government would have the
political will to implement such a sharp hike ahead of key state
elections in November.
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)