* 10-year bond yield rises 5 bps to 8.62 pct * Fiscal deficit at 76 pct of FY budgeted target in April-Sept * Yields down 15 bps in Oct, snap 3 months of gains By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Oct 31 Indian government bonds fell for a second session on Thursday as supply and fiscal deficit concerns returned to the fore after a central bank policy which was largely along expected lines. Yields, however, snapped three months of gains as the Reserve Bank of India cut its emergency funding rate by a cumulative 75 basis points and allowed banks to borrow more from a term-repo facility in October to improve cash conditions. Yet, bond dealers continue to remain uncertain amid renewed fiscal second-half supply and uncertainty over the direction of the central bank's key interest rate lever - the repo rate. India's fiscal deficit continued to remain a matter of concern as data showed it was 4.12 trillion rupees ($67.22 billion) during April-September, or 76 percent of the full-year target. The government will sell 150 billion rupees of bonds each in six successive weekly auctions starting Friday. The Reserve Bank of India raised the repo rate on Tuesday by 25 basis points, as expected, in a bid to tamp down inflation, but said further moves would be data driven. "The direction of interest rates is uncertain but the RBI's estimate shows that the inflation trajectory will remain near 7 percent," said Harish Agarwal, a dealer with First Rand Bank in Mumbai. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 5 bps higher at 8.62 percent. Volumes remained low at 181.70 billion rupees. Yields, however, dropped 15 basis points in October. The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 1 bp higher at 8.18 percent, while the one-year rate ended 1 bp up at 8.39 percent. (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)