* 10-year bond yield rises 4 bps to 8.74 pct * POLL-Indian services slump eases, growth remains elusive * Caution seen ahead of the debt auction of 150 bln rupees By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Nov 5 Indian government bonds fell for a fourth straight session on Tuesday after an HSBC services survey showed no let-up in price pressures, suggesting the country's inflation rate is unlikely to ease for some time. The survey showed input prices increasing at the quickest pace in 16 months, even as the overall services purchasing managers' index (PMI), compiled by Markit, continued to contract last month, albeit less than in September. Rising input costs are raising the prospect of the Reserve Bank of India keeping interest rates elevated despite a slowing economy. The central bank raised the key repo rate last week for a second consecutive month. "Markets are trading with low volumes. November is a month of supply but selling is getting absorbed as well. The market is waiting for inflation numbers in mid-November," said Sandeep Bagla, associate vice president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 4 basis points higher at 8.74 percent. Dealers also cited caution ahead of the RBI's announcement of details for Friday's scheduled debt auction of 150 billion rupees ($2.43 billion). Traders expect range-bound trading in the absence of any large domestic data or event for the rest of the week. The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 4 bps higher at 8.25 percent, while the one-year rate ended unchanged at 8.41 percent. (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)