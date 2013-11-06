* 10-year bond yield rises 8 bps to 8.82 pct * Foreign investors likely sold bonds ahead of coupon payments * Caution seen ahead of the debt auction of 150 bln rupees By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Nov 6 Indian government bonds fell for a fifth straight session on Wednesday as foreign investors sold the debt ahead of a coupon payment later this month that will trigger withholding taxes. Trading on the 10-year bond will be suspended on Nov. 18 for the coupon payments. Foreign investors typically sell bonds ahead of these payments to avoid being charged a withholding tax. Traders also pointed out some selling of the 10-year bond ahead of the 150 billion rupees ($2.43 billion) auction, which includes 70 billion rupees of the debt. Foreign investors have been sellers of debt for the September-October period, totalling 192.56 billion rupees ($3.12 billion), in contrast to their buying of 287.64 billion rupees of Indian cash shares in the same period. "Foreign investors seem to be favouring shorter tenure bills and bonds. It is interesting to note that currently any fall in growth as well as any rise in inflation warrants monetary action. I hope both cancel out each other," said Debendra Dash, a senior fixed income trader with Development Credit Bank. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 8 basis points (bps) higher at 8.82 percent. Trading is expected to remain largely cautious given the absence of any large domestic data or event for the rest of the week. However, India is set to report inflation and industrial output data next week. The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 7 bps higher at 8.32 percent, while the one-year rate ended 4 bps higher at 8.45 percent. (Editing by Anand Basu)