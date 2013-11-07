* 10-year bond yield rises 3 bps to 8.85 pct * Indian bond yield hits nearly 1-1/2 month high * S&P says next government's agenda will determine India's rating By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Nov 7 Indian government bonds fell to a six-week low on Thursday, tracking a weak rupee after Standard & Poor's warned it could downgrade the country's sovereign rating if the next government fails to provide a credible plan to revive growth. The benchmark bond fell for a sixth straight session, marking its longest losing streak in over 15 months. S&P added it will conduct its next review on India's ratings after the elections, which are due by May 2014, unless the country's fiscal or external standing deteriorates. The partially convertible rupee ended at 62.41/42 per dollar after hitting an intraday low of 62.73, its lowest since Sept. 30. The rupee fell on S&P's comments and on reports that oil refiners have resumed buying some of their dollar requirements from the market. Traders said India's inflation and industrial output data scheduled for next week had gained in importance after the S&P's comments. Selling in bonds was also seen ahead of the 150 billion rupee ($2.43 billion) auction on Friday, which includes 70 billion rupees of the benchmark 10-year debt. "Weak sentiment in bonds followed S&P's continued negative outlook on India. Supply fears, FII selling and high inflation will keep the pressure on bonds in the near term," said Paresh Nayar, head of foreign exchange and debt trading at First Bank Bank. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 3 basis points (bps) higher at 8.85 percent, after earlier marking its highest intraday level since Sept. 25. The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 3 bps higher at 8.35 percent, while the one-year rate ended 2 bps higher at 8.47 percent. (Editing by Anand Basu)