* 10-year bond yield rises 3 bps to 8.85 pct
* Indian bond yield hits nearly 1-1/2 month high
* S&P says next government's agenda will determine India's
rating
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Nov 7 Indian government bonds fell to a
six-week low on Thursday, tracking a weak rupee after Standard &
Poor's warned it could downgrade the country's sovereign rating
if the next government fails to provide a credible plan to
revive growth.
The benchmark bond fell for a sixth straight
session, marking its longest losing streak in over 15 months.
S&P added it will conduct its next review on India's ratings
after the elections, which are due by May 2014, unless the
country's fiscal or external standing deteriorates.
The partially convertible rupee ended at 62.41/42
per dollar after hitting an intraday low of 62.73, its lowest
since Sept. 30. The rupee fell on S&P's comments and on reports
that oil refiners have resumed buying some of their dollar
requirements from the market.
Traders said India's inflation and industrial output data
scheduled for next week had gained in importance after the S&P's
comments.
Selling in bonds was also seen ahead of the 150 billion
rupee ($2.43 billion) auction on Friday, which includes 70
billion rupees of the benchmark 10-year debt.
"Weak sentiment in bonds followed S&P's continued negative
outlook on India. Supply fears, FII selling and high inflation
will keep the pressure on bonds in the near term," said Paresh
Nayar, head of foreign exchange and debt trading at First Bank
Bank.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 3
basis points (bps) higher at 8.85 percent, after earlier
marking its highest intraday level since Sept. 25.
The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 3
bps higher at 8.35 percent, while the one-year rate
ended 2 bps higher at 8.47 percent.
(Editing by Anand Basu)