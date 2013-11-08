* 10-year bond yield rises 14 bps to 8.99 pct * Inflation and industrial output data scheduled for next week By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Nov 8 India's benchmark bond hit a 10-week low on Friday as an absence of open market operation added to supply concerns, while caution also prevailed ahead of next week's crucial inflation data. Yields rose for a seventh straight session as the central bank is expected to maintain a tight monetary stance in the face of inflationary pressures. Bonds also came under pressure after the auction cut-off yield for the benchmark paper came in at 8.9368 percent, above a Reuters poll estimate of 8.9129 percent. Traders are eagerly awaiting inflation and industrial output data scheduled for next week which will provide a window to possible central bank action. Fiscal deficit concerns are also back to the fore after Standard & Poor's said on Thursday it would review India's rating once a new government, due to be elected next year, lays out its policy agenda. Selling was also seen due to a weakness in the rupee . The local currency weakened tracking the euro, which fell on the back of a surprise rate cut by the European Central Bank on Thursday, and on reports that oil refiners have resumed buying some of their dollar requirements from the market. "People don't want to carry positions ahead of inflation data. Some assurance by the government on inflation and deficit would help sentiments at this point," said Debendra Dash, a senior fixed income trader with Development Credit Bank. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 14 basis points (bps) higher at 8.99 percent, its highest level since Aug. 28. It rose 29 bps for the week, a fourth consecutive weekly rise. The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 1 bp higher at 8.36 percent, while the one-year rate ended 2 bps higher at 8.49 percent. (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)