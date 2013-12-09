* 10-year benchmark bond yield ends up 5 bps at 8.90 pct * India's 500 bln rupee debt switch to be done via mkt, not cbank - sources * Rajan says inflation is key focus of monetary policy - Citi note By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Dec 9 Indian bond prices fell for an eighth consecutive session on Monday, sending the new benchmark bond to its weakest since its issue last month, on worries the government would soon implement its debt switch programme. India's planned 500 billion rupee ($8.2 billion) debt switch programme will be done through the bond market and not through the central bank, two officials with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Monday. One of the officials said the debt switch could happen "very soon". The operation would involve India buying short-dated debt maturing in the fiscal years 2014/15, 2015/16 and 2016/17, and in turn selling longer-dated bonds to markets in a bid to spread out redemptions. The news is the latest blow to bond markets ahead of consumer inflation data due on Thursday, with traders fearing that a high reading could lead the Reserve Bank of India to raise interest rates for a third time this year. RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said at a Citibank investor conference in New York late on Friday that inflation would continue to remain the key focus of monetary policy, bolstering the fears. "The switch would mean selling the shorter bonds. With yields so high, who will sell them at a loss and buy long bonds whose yields are also high?" said Anoop Verma, vice president at Development Credit Bank. "There is no appetite in the market as traders are overloaded. The fiscal situation also looks bleak," he said. The 8.83 percent 2023 bond, which became the Reuters benchmark 10-year paper effective Monday, hit its lowest level since being issued on Nov. 22. The yield ended up 5 bps higher at 8.90 percent after rising to 8.94 percent. The fall in prices eroded initial gains after the rupee jumped to a four-month high and shares hit a record high after key opposition party BJP, widely seen by investors as being more business friendly, was a clear leader in state elections held since last month. The old benchmark 10-year closed up 7 basis points at 9.23 percent. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed 5 bps higher at 8.43 percent, while the one-year rate ended up 3 bps at 8.48 percent. (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)