* Absence of bond auction in week support
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Dec 10 Indian government bond prices
rose on Tuesday on bargain-hunting after slumping for eight
consecutive sessions, although some caution prevailed ahead of
key inflation data later this week.
Bonds have been on a losing streak due to fears that the
central bank will continue to raise interest rates. Expectations
of a government debt-switch programme, which would involve
selling longer-dated debt, is also denting sentiment.
Meanwhile, Fitch Ratings warned on Tuesday the setback
suffered by the ruling Congress in recent state elections could
imperil the country's fiscal deficit target by tempting the
government to have less restraint on spending.
Still, traders saw some bargain-hunting despite the broader
caution.
"The absence of supply this week and attractive yield levels
have contributed to the buying. Most paper other than the new
10-year are trading above 9 percent," said Murthy Nagarajan,
head of fixed income at Quantum AMC.
The 8.83 percent 2023 bond, which became the
Reuters benchmark 10-year paper effective Monday, ended 6 basis
points lower at 8.84 percent.
The old benchmark 10-year also dropped 6
basis points to end at 9.17 percent.
The next trigger will be on Thursday when India is due to
report consumer price inflation data for November.
The data, along with wholesale price inflation data on
Monday, will set expectations ahead of the Reserve Bank of
India's policy review on Dec. 18. The central bank raised
interest rates by a total of 50 bps via rate hikes in September
and October.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year swap rate closed 3 bps lower at 8.40
percent, while the one-year rate ended 3 bps
lower at 8.45 percent.
