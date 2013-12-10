* 10-year benchmark bond yield ends down 6 bps at 8.84 pct * Fitch says electoral losses may lead to less restraint on govt spending * Absence of bond auction in week support By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Dec 10 Indian government bond prices rose on Tuesday on bargain-hunting after slumping for eight consecutive sessions, although some caution prevailed ahead of key inflation data later this week. Bonds have been on a losing streak due to fears that the central bank will continue to raise interest rates. Expectations of a government debt-switch programme, which would involve selling longer-dated debt, is also denting sentiment. Meanwhile, Fitch Ratings warned on Tuesday the setback suffered by the ruling Congress in recent state elections could imperil the country's fiscal deficit target by tempting the government to have less restraint on spending. Still, traders saw some bargain-hunting despite the broader caution. "The absence of supply this week and attractive yield levels have contributed to the buying. Most paper other than the new 10-year are trading above 9 percent," said Murthy Nagarajan, head of fixed income at Quantum AMC. The 8.83 percent 2023 bond, which became the Reuters benchmark 10-year paper effective Monday, ended 6 basis points lower at 8.84 percent. The old benchmark 10-year also dropped 6 basis points to end at 9.17 percent. The next trigger will be on Thursday when India is due to report consumer price inflation data for November. The data, along with wholesale price inflation data on Monday, will set expectations ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Dec. 18. The central bank raised interest rates by a total of 50 bps via rate hikes in September and October. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed 3 bps lower at 8.40 percent, while the one-year rate ended 3 bps lower at 8.45 percent. (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)