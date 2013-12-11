* 10-year benchmark bond yield ends down 1 bps at 8.83 pct * RBI governor reiterates emphasis on taming inflation * FIIs buy $215.27 mln debt on Dec. 10 - SEBI data * India's rating may be pressured if polls end in hung parliament: S&P By Neha Dasgupta MUMBAI, Dec 11 Indian government bond prices rose marginally on Wednesday, posting a second consecutive session of gains on continued value buying, although uncertainty over upcoming inflation data capped broader gains. Foreign institutional investors (FII) have turned buyers this week, purchasing a net $215.27 million worth of Indian debt on Tuesday, data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) showed. The gains came even after Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan reiterated on Wednesday that inflation remained a priority for the central bank, which has raised interest rates by a total of 50 basis points over September and October. India is due to post consumer inflation data on Thursday and wholesale prices on Monday. Worries persist that high readings could spur the central bank to raise interest rates again at its policy review on Dec. 18. "The rate hike is broadly priced at the current levels, and the market is now getting jittery about retail inflation data and the WPI (wholesale price index) data," said Laxmi Iyer, head of fixed income and products at Kotak Mutual Fund. The 8.83 percent 2023 bond, which became the Reuters benchmark 10-year paper effective Monday, ended down 1 basis point at 8.83 percent. Meanwhile, ratings agency Standard & Poor's said India's sovereign ratings may come under pressure if general elections due by May next year end up in a hung parliament or with a government unable to push through reforms. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed 1 bps higher at 8.41 percent, while the one-year rate ended unchanged at 8.45 percent. (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)