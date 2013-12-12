* 10-year benchmark bond yield ends 2 bps up at 8.85 pct
* RBI to provide more liquidity via 100-bln-rupee term repo
on Fri
* Volumes remain weak ahead of CPI, IIP
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Dec 12 Indian government bonds fell on
Thursday, with tepid trading volumes signalling the market's
wariness on taking positions ahead of key retail inflation data,
which has continued to remain stubbornly high.
A high reading will raise the bets for another
25-basis-point hike in the repo rate at the Reserve Bank of
India's policy review next week, the third by Governor Raghuram
Rajan since taking over in September.
Consumer prices were forecast to have risen 10
percent annually last month, data which is due post trading
hours is likely to show.
But providing some succour to bonds, foreign investors were
buyers for a fourth session through Wednesday, being net buyers
of $557.11 million over the period.
"Weak volume deciphers sluggish sentiment. Strategic
investors are light on duration given risk is quite high ahead
of key updates and announcements," said Kush Sonigara, research
analyst at My Capital Solutions.
"CPI at 10-10.40 pct is unlikely to impact yields
substantially as hawkish fears seem to be in price," he said.
The RBI provided further liquidity support to the market, by
announcing an additional term repo of 100 billion rupees on
Friday to help banks cope with advance tax outflows.
The benchmark 8.83 percent 2023 bond ended 2
basis points up at 8.85 percent. Total volumes were a paltry
110.3 billion rupees on the central bank's dealing platform.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year swap rate closed unchanged at 8.41
percent, while the one-year rate ended 3 bps
lower at 8.42 percent.
(Editing by Sunil Nair)