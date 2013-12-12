* 10-year benchmark bond yield ends 2 bps up at 8.85 pct * RBI to provide more liquidity via 100-bln-rupee term repo on Fri * Volumes remain weak ahead of CPI, IIP By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Dec 12 Indian government bonds fell on Thursday, with tepid trading volumes signalling the market's wariness on taking positions ahead of key retail inflation data, which has continued to remain stubbornly high. A high reading will raise the bets for another 25-basis-point hike in the repo rate at the Reserve Bank of India's policy review next week, the third by Governor Raghuram Rajan since taking over in September. Consumer prices were forecast to have risen 10 percent annually last month, data which is due post trading hours is likely to show. But providing some succour to bonds, foreign investors were buyers for a fourth session through Wednesday, being net buyers of $557.11 million over the period. "Weak volume deciphers sluggish sentiment. Strategic investors are light on duration given risk is quite high ahead of key updates and announcements," said Kush Sonigara, research analyst at My Capital Solutions. "CPI at 10-10.40 pct is unlikely to impact yields substantially as hawkish fears seem to be in price," he said. The RBI provided further liquidity support to the market, by announcing an additional term repo of 100 billion rupees on Friday to help banks cope with advance tax outflows. The benchmark 8.83 percent 2023 bond ended 2 basis points up at 8.85 percent. Total volumes were a paltry 110.3 billion rupees on the central bank's dealing platform. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed unchanged at 8.41 percent, while the one-year rate ended 3 bps lower at 8.42 percent. (Editing by Sunil Nair)