* 10-year bond yield ends up 4 bps at 8.91 pct * Market awaits cbank policy; 25 bps rate hike discounted * Tone of policy statement to be crucial for direction By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Dec 17 Indian government bond yields edged higher on Tuesday a day before the central bank is widely expected to increase the country's key rate by a quarter percentage point to fight surging inflation. The unexpected surge in both retail and wholesale inflation will likely spur the Reserve Bank of India to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points to 8 percent -- its third increase in four months, a Reuters poll showed. Traders said a 25 bps rate increase was already discounted by the market, and they would focus instead on whether the central bank signals more monetary policy tightening. "The rate hike is expected, it is the tone of the policy statement which will be key," said Bekxy Kuriakose, head of fixed income at Principal PNB Asset Management. "Plus the market is expecting a 25 bps hike, so what if the RBI does a 50 bps hike, we can't rule that out," she said, adding a 10-15 bps rise in yields could be seen if the central bank raises rate by half a percentage point. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 4 bps at 8.91 percent after trading in a narrow range through most part of the day. Traders said volumes were below normal. Dealers are also awaiting the outcome of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting ending late on Wednesday amid fears the central bank will soon move to withdraw its monetary stimulus. Worries about such "tapering" sparked a foreign investor sell-off in Indian markets a few months ago, hitting bonds. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed up 2 bps at 8.50 percent, while the one-year rate ended 3 bps higher at 8.56 percent. (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)