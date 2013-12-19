* 10-year bond yield ends down 4 bps at 8.74 pct
* Traders unsure of the direction of cbank monetary policy
* 10-year bond seen in 8.65 to 8.90 pct range until year-end
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Dec 19 Indian government bonds rose to a
two-week high on Thursday, even after the U.S. Federal Reserve
announced the start of a wind down in its monetary stimulus, as
fears of foreign selling in debt markets have eased after recent
buying.
Bonds extended gains from Wednesday's rally after the
Reserve Bank of India unexpectedly kept interest rates
unchanged.
However, traders cited an under-current of angst after the
RBI continued to talk tough on inflation, raising the prospect
that continued high retail and wholesale prices could lead the
central bank to resume monetary tightening.
"The markets are rangebound and confused in terms of
monetary policy direction," said Harish Agarwal, a fixed income
dealer with First Rand Bank.
"Market is not sure whether or not we will see a rate hike
in January. A few people are talking about no more rate hikes in
the current cycle going forward," he added, predicting a 8.65 to
8.90 percent range until the year-end.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down
4 basis points (bps) at 8.74 percent, lowest since Dec. 5, after
moving in a range of 8.74 percent to 8.80 percent during the
session.
Despite the Fed "taper," and a rise in U.S. Treasury yields,
the prospect of heavy foreign selling of Indian debt is looking
less likely as most of the yield-chasing hot money that entered
the country has largely exited, analysts said.
Foreign investors have turned net buyers of debt, with
inflows of $518.22 million so far this month, although net sales
still reach $8.31 billion for the year.
Instead, traders say the next key trigger would be the
December inflation data due to be released in mid-January.
More immediately, traders are looking ahead at Friday's 150
billion rupees debt sale for direction.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year swap rate closed down 4 bps at 8.36
percent, while the one-year rate ended 3 bps
lower at 8.41 percent.
(Editing by Anand Basu)