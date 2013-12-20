* 10-year bond yield ends up 6 bps at 8.80 pct * Yields close down 11 bps on week, second week of fall * 10-year paper seen in 8.70 to 8.85 pct range next week By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Dec 20 Indian government bonds snapped a two-day winning streak on Friday as investors booked profits following the 150 billion rupees ($2.41 billion) debt sale, but yields are expected to remain in a tight range until the end of the year. The benchmark 10-year bond yield had dropped 19 basis points over the last two sessions following the central bank's unexpected move to keep interest rates unchanged at its mid-quarter monetary policy review, despite high inflation. Investors started selling debt immediately after getting allocations at the 150-billion-rupee debt sale which saw cut-off yields come in largely in line with market expectations. "There is nothing major happening next week so market will remain rangebound. The 10-year paper is likely to move in a 8.70 to 8.85 percent range," said Bekxy Kuriakose, head of fixed income at Principal PNB Asset Management. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 6 basis points at 8.80 percent after moving in a range of 8.74 to 8.80 percent during the day. On the week, the yield dropped 11 bps after falling 6 bps in the previous week to mark its second weekly decline. Traders said they expect bonds to remain rangebound until the year-end as the next key trigger is likely to be the December inflation data which will be released only in mid-January. Investors will continue to monitor movements in the rupee to gauge if there is any larger impact after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced a limited wind down in bond purchases. The impact on domestic markets have so far been limited. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed up 1 bp at 8.37 percent while the one-year rate also ended 1 bp higher at 8.42 percent. ($1 = 62.1350 rupees) (Editing by Anand Basu)