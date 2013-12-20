* 10-year bond yield ends up 6 bps at 8.80 pct
* Yields close down 11 bps on week, second week of fall
* 10-year paper seen in 8.70 to 8.85 pct range next week
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Dec 20 Indian government bonds snapped a
two-day winning streak on Friday as investors booked profits
following the 150 billion rupees ($2.41 billion) debt sale, but
yields are expected to remain in a tight range until the end of
the year.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield had dropped 19 basis points
over the last two sessions following the central bank's
unexpected move to keep interest rates unchanged at its
mid-quarter monetary policy review, despite high inflation.
Investors started selling debt immediately after getting
allocations at the 150-billion-rupee debt sale which saw cut-off
yields come in largely in line with market expectations.
"There is nothing major happening next week so market will
remain rangebound. The 10-year paper is likely to move in a 8.70
to 8.85 percent range," said Bekxy Kuriakose, head of fixed
income at Principal PNB Asset Management.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 6
basis points at 8.80 percent after moving in a range of 8.74 to
8.80 percent during the day.
On the week, the yield dropped 11 bps after falling 6 bps in
the previous week to mark its second weekly decline.
Traders said they expect bonds to remain rangebound until
the year-end as the next key trigger is likely to be the
December inflation data which will be released only in
mid-January.
Investors will continue to monitor movements in the rupee to
gauge if there is any larger impact after the U.S. Federal
Reserve on Wednesday announced a limited wind down in bond
purchases. The impact on domestic markets have so far been
limited.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year swap rate closed up 1 bp at 8.37
percent while the one-year rate also ended 1 bp
higher at 8.42 percent.
($1 = 62.1350 rupees)
(Editing by Anand Basu)