* 10-year bond yield ends up 2 bps at 8.82 pct
* PM adviser says inflation to ease in Dec - report
* RBI chief says with eco weak, have to be careful about
'overtightening'
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Dec 23 Indian government bonds fell on
Monday on profit-taking, giving up early gains after comments
from a top policy maker that inflation will likely ease in
December lead to hopes that the central bank may remain on hold
going ahead.
Bonds gained in early trades after The Times of India
newspaper carried a domestic news agency, the Press Trust of
India, report quoting the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory
Council Chairman C Rangarajan as saying inflation would ease
this month.
The report quoted Rangarajan as saying over the weekend that
wholesale inflation and retail inflation will ease to 6.5
percent and 9.2 percent, respectively, in December on falling
vegetable prices. (link.reuters.com/wug65v)
Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan has said the
central bank will heavily depend on incoming data to take rate
decisions, after surprising investors by keeping rates on hold
earlier this month.
The central bank chief also said on Tuesday, in an interview
to ET NOW news channel, that with the economy remaining weak,
they would have to be careful about "overtightening".
"Bond prices traded positively, tracking comments from the
PMEAC Chairman on inflation. However, gains will be limited
given domestic core inflation expectation continues to remain
stagnant to elevated in addition to high global oil prices,"
said Kush Sonigara, research analyst at MyCapital Solutions.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 2
basis points at 8.82 percent after moving in a range of 8.76
percent to 8.82 percent.
Volumes were low at 147.75 billion rupees as trading rooms
were thinly staffed ahead of Christmas holidays.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year swap rate closed up 3 bps at 8.40
percent, while the one-year rate ended up 4 bps
at 8.46 percent.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)