* 10-year bond yield ends up 2 bps at 8.82 pct * PM adviser says inflation to ease in Dec - report * RBI chief says with eco weak, have to be careful about 'overtightening' By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Dec 23 Indian government bonds fell on Monday on profit-taking, giving up early gains after comments from a top policy maker that inflation will likely ease in December lead to hopes that the central bank may remain on hold going ahead. Bonds gained in early trades after The Times of India newspaper carried a domestic news agency, the Press Trust of India, report quoting the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council Chairman C Rangarajan as saying inflation would ease this month. The report quoted Rangarajan as saying over the weekend that wholesale inflation and retail inflation will ease to 6.5 percent and 9.2 percent, respectively, in December on falling vegetable prices. (link.reuters.com/wug65v) Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan has said the central bank will heavily depend on incoming data to take rate decisions, after surprising investors by keeping rates on hold earlier this month. The central bank chief also said on Tuesday, in an interview to ET NOW news channel, that with the economy remaining weak, they would have to be careful about "overtightening". "Bond prices traded positively, tracking comments from the PMEAC Chairman on inflation. However, gains will be limited given domestic core inflation expectation continues to remain stagnant to elevated in addition to high global oil prices," said Kush Sonigara, research analyst at MyCapital Solutions. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 2 basis points at 8.82 percent after moving in a range of 8.76 percent to 8.82 percent. Volumes were low at 147.75 billion rupees as trading rooms were thinly staffed ahead of Christmas holidays. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed up 3 bps at 8.40 percent, while the one-year rate ended up 4 bps at 8.46 percent. (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)