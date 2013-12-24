* 10-year bond yield ends up 5 bps at 8.87 pct * Trading volumes continue to remain low ahead of holidays * Cash may tighten more as govt tries to meet fiscal deficit target By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Dec 24 Indian government bonds fell for a third session on Tuesday as traders lightened positions ahead of the end of the year, given the prospects the central bank could resume raising interest rates should inflation fail to ease. Bond prices had rallied last week after the Reserve Bank of India surprised investors by holding interest rates after raising them by 25 basis points each in September and in October. Still, RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has since reiterated he will wait for incoming data on inflation before deciding on monetary policy. Some caution is also setting in as cash remains tight with overnight rates continuing to hover near the central bank's emergency funding rate of 8.75 percent. Dealers expect cash to tighten more in January as the government may have to curb spending to meet its fiscal deficit target. "I do not expect much aggressive spending in January as the government has already covered 84 percent of its full-year fiscal deficit target by October," said Harish Agarwal, a bond dealer with First Rand Bank in Mumbai. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 5 bps at 8.87 percent after moving in a range of 8.81 percent to 8.88 percent. Volumes continued to remain low at 138 billion rupees as trading rooms were thinly staffed ahead of Christmas holidays. Traders are also on hold for a report by the RBI due by the end of the month that is expected to unveil a major change in monetary policy to explicitly make managing consumer inflation, rather than wholesale prices, its main objective. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed up 2 bps at 8.42 percent, while the one-year rate ended up 3 bps at 8.49 percent. (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)