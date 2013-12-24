* 10-year bond yield ends up 5 bps at 8.87 pct
* Trading volumes continue to remain low ahead of holidays
* Cash may tighten more as govt tries to meet fiscal deficit
target
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Dec 24 Indian government bonds fell for
a third session on Tuesday as traders lightened positions ahead
of the end of the year, given the prospects the central bank
could resume raising interest rates should inflation fail to
ease.
Bond prices had rallied last week after the Reserve Bank of
India surprised investors by holding interest rates after
raising them by 25 basis points each in September and in
October.
Still, RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has since reiterated he
will wait for incoming data on inflation before deciding on
monetary policy.
Some caution is also setting in as cash remains tight with
overnight rates continuing to hover near the central bank's
emergency funding rate of 8.75 percent.
Dealers expect cash to tighten more in January as the
government may have to curb spending to meet its fiscal deficit
target.
"I do not expect much aggressive spending in January as the
government has already covered 84 percent of its full-year
fiscal deficit target by October," said Harish Agarwal, a bond
dealer with First Rand Bank in Mumbai.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 5
bps at 8.87 percent after moving in a range of 8.81 percent to
8.88 percent.
Volumes continued to remain low at 138 billion rupees as
trading rooms were thinly staffed ahead of Christmas holidays.
Traders are also on hold for a report by the RBI due by the
end of the month that is expected to unveil a major change in
monetary policy to explicitly make managing consumer inflation,
rather than wholesale prices, its main objective.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year swap rate closed up 2 bps at 8.42
percent, while the one-year rate ended up 3 bps
at 8.49 percent.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)