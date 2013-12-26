* 10-year bond yield ends up 2 bps at 8.89 pct * India to sell 150 bln rupees of bonds on Fri, the last of 2013 * Cash remains tight, dealers await cues on government spending By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Dec 26 Indian government bonds fell for a fourth straight session on Thursday ahead of the last debt sale for the year and the release of a key report that is expected to recommend substantial changes to the country's monetary policy framework. The Reserve Bank of India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.42 billion) of bonds on Friday, including 70 billion rupees of the benchmark paper, in what will be the last major supply for the year. Traders are also awaiting the release of a RBI report due by the end of the month that is expected to unveil a major change in the monetary policy to explicitly make managing consumer inflation, rather than wholesale prices, its main objective. Cash also remains a key concern for traders with banks resorting to the central bank's Marginal Standing Facility window, an emergency funding facility, which they attribute to reduced government spending. "The near-term trigger is the auction. The bigger trigger is the January inflation number. The market is also awaiting some cues on liquidity as we haven't seen too much of government spending," said Lakshmi Iyer, head of fixed income at Kotak Mutual Fund. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 2 basis points at 8.89 percent after moving in a range of 8.85 percent to 8.90 percent. Yields have risen 15 bps in the four sessions to Thursday. The RBI kept interest rate on hold last week, partly citing expectations inflation will ease this month, making the data due in January key for bond traders. Worries also abound that the government may curb its spending in the January-March quarter to meet its 4.8 percent fiscal deficit aim, 84 percent of which has been already covered by October. Volumes continued to be tepid as most trading floors remain thinly staffed for Christmas and New Year holidays. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed up 1 bp at 8.43 percent, while the one-year rate ended unchanged at 8.49 percent. ($1 = 61.9250 Indian rupees) (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)