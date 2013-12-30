* 10-yr bond yield ends down 10 bps at 8.86 pct * Fiscal deficit data due on Tuesday to be watched * Mkt seen range-bound until inflation data in mid-Jan By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Dec 30 Indian government bonds edged higher on Monday, attracting investors after prices fell for five consecutive sessions, with hopes the central bank would conduct open market bond purchases also prompting some buying. Hopes of bond purchases are being spurred as domestic rupee liquidity tightens because of signs of reduced government spending and year-end demand for cash. Sentiment was also helped as foreign investors bought a net $872 million so far this month, the first month of purchases since May. Still, broader gains are being capped by continued concerns the Reserve Bank of India could resume raising interest rates after surprising investors by keeping policy on hold earlier this month have also hit bonds. Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan, in a central bank report released on Monday, reiterated the challenge of containing inflation is limiting the central bank's ability to boost economic growth. "It's too early to say if the foreign funds buying is a trend. The (Federal Reserve) taper begins in January, so that will be key whether purchases continue post that," said Bekxy Kuriakose, head of fixed income at Principal PNB Asset Management. "Markets will continue to trade cautiously with a bearish undertone. Tomorrow's fiscal deficit data will be watched. If it crosses 100 percent of the target, that can be bad," she added. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 10 bps at 8.86 percent, after rising 16 basis points over the last five sessions to Friday. The 10-year bond yield is on course to rise over 80 basis points this year, its worst performance since 2009. Traders will be closely monitoring government spending and how the country will achieve its fiscal deficit target of 4.8 percent of gross domestic product bond, which Finance Minister P. Chidambaram has pledged to meet. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark 5-year swap rate closed down 1 bps at 8.44 percent while the 1-year rate ended unchanged at 8.49 percent. (Editing by Sunil Nair)